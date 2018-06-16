Brow Beat

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Released a Surprise Joint Album, Everything Is Love, and You Can Listen to It Right Now

By

Jay-Z and Beyoncé at the Louvre.
The Carters

Beyoncé and Jay-Z abruptly released their long-awaited collaborative album on Saturday, along with a brand new music video and a bonus single. The album, Everything Is Love, is streaming exclusively on Tidal, which is partially owned by the couple and was also the venue of choice for Beyoncé’s Lemonade. If you’ve got a Tidal subscription, you can listen right here:

If you don’t have a Tidal subscription, you can get a taste of the album via the music video for “Apeshit,” in which the Carters pay a visit to the Louvre:

Anyone can get Nicki Minaj to do a guest verse, but director Ricky Saiz facilitated a centuries-in-the-making collaboration between the Carters and Théodore Géricault, Jacques-Louis David, and Leonardo Da Vinci. If that’s not enough surprise Beyoncé, Jay-Z, or Théodore Géricault content to get you through the weekend, Tidal also has a bonus single, “SALUD!”, which is not featured on the album:

Rumors have been circling about a Jay-Z and Beyoncé album for years, most recently when Jay-Z mentioned “the joint album we were working on” in an interview with the New York Times last November. As of Saturday, the couple are are ten days into their joint “OTR II” tour, which seems like bad luck for fans who attended pre-Everything-Is-Love shows in Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, and the first of two nights in London. If only there were a way to turn the lemons fate handed them into something more appetizing!

