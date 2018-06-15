Sports

Add Morocco’s Own Goal to the 3-Billion-Year-Long List of Evidence that Life Isn’t Fair

By

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 15: Aziz Bouhaddouz of Morocco looks dejected after scoring an own goal for Iran's first goal, as Majid Hosseini, Mehdi Taremi, and Karim Ansarifard of Iran celebrate during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group B match between Morocco and Iran at Saint Petersburg Stadium on June 15, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Aziz Bouhaddouz of Morocco looks dejected after scoring an own goal for Iran’s first goal, as Majid Hosseini, Mehdi Taremi, and Karim Ansarifard of Iran celebrate during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group B match between Morocco and Iran at Saint Petersburg Stadium on June 15, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Soccer isn’t fair. If it were, Morocco would have been rewarded on Friday for its players’ slick passing, clever runs, and 68 percent share of possession against Iran. Instead, they were punished with a 95th-minute own goal from Aziz Bouhaddouz and a 10 loss to open the World Cup.

Bouhaddouz, a forward, was back defending a late set piece when his attempted clearance went awry. There’s never a great moment to put the ball into your own net, but the timing of this unfortunate ricochet was flatulence-at-the-wedding-altar bad. Morocco didn’t get the chance to even think about a last-gasp equalizer.

Given that the other two teams in Group B are Spain and Portugal, nipping points from a sturdy yet simple Iran side was imperative for Morocco. Now, the Lions of Atlas need to get results against the Iberian powerhouses, two squads who, according to advanced soccer metrics, are not Iran. Cristiano Ronaldo won’t need any of Morocco’s kind help when it comes to scoring goals.

Iran, for its part, can celebrate a job well done. The game plan was to defend and pounce when good fortune presented itself, and the team now has three points to show for it. Soccer may not be fair, but when opposing defenders pop up to do your scoring for you, you’d be foolish to complain.

2018 World Cup Soccer

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Amy Pollard

Here’s the North Korean Propaganda Film of the Trump-Kim Summit

Nick Greene

Add Morocco’s Own Goal to the 3-Billion-Year-Long List of Evidence that Life Isn’t Fair

Faine Greenwood

The Trump Administration Just Greenlighted New Drone Testing Programs. Guess Who Benefits?

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Would Democrats Think There Was a Conspiracy Against Them If FBI Staffers Had Texted Each Other About Stopping Hillary?

Aaron Mak

A Star Clarinet Player Got Offered His Dream Scholarship. His Girlfriend Hijacked His Email and Turned It Down.

Carmen Russo

Trevor Noah Wonders If Fox and Friends Is the Only Way to Catch Trump’s Ear

Simon Doonan

Why Soccer Players Have So Many Tattoos

Shasha Léonard

What if Instead of Updating My Computer I Just Click “Remind Me Tomorrow” Forever?

Osita Nwanevu

No, Celebrities Aren’t Dooming Democrats

Amy Henderson

Unlike My First Two Kids, My Third Child Sees Dads as Caregivers. Here’s What Changed.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort Is Going to Jail for Witness Tampering

Eric Betts

Uruguay Beats Egypt, Proves It’s Still the World Cup’s Most Annoying Opponent

Most Read

What’s Going on at the Border Is Numbing, but Going Numb Is a Luxury We Can’t Afford

Dahlia Lithwick

What Urban Americans Don’t Get About Appalachia and the Price Rural Americans Have Paid

Isaac Chotiner

How Donald Trump Took Transactional Philanthropy to Its Logical, and Illegal, Extreme

Felix Salmon

Trump Is Definitely Wrecking the International Order. The Only Question Is Whether It’s on Purpose.

Fred Kaplan

My Father Killed Himself Seven Years Ago. I Still Wonder What Else I Could Have Done.

Kris Wernowsky

We Are in a Linguistic Emergency When It Comes to Trump

Lili Loofbourow