Brow Beat

Avengers: Infinity War Passes the $2 Billion Mark at the Global Box Office

By

Benedict Wong, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr.
Marvel Studios

Avengers: Infinity War continues to avenge its way to box office records. The superhero blockbuster, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, has earned more than $2 billion worldwide as of Monday, after just 48 days in theaters. That total was helped along by a record-smashing global debut: Infinity War brought in an estimated $630 million in its first weekend alone.

Infinity War shares its $2 billion achievement with Avatar, Titanic, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and its financial success bodes well for audiences’ interest in the next Avengers movie, scheduled for release in May 2019. In that respect, Disney’s Marvel outings are faring better than Star Wars, the latest installment of which underperformed at the box office.

Thanos would probably have preferred that Infinity War’s box office total had stopped at $1 billion, but I’m sure the executives at Marvel Studios are more pleased.

Marvel Movies

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Molly Olmstead

We Now Know More About Why Rand Paul’s Neighbor Tackled Him Over Landscaping

Carmen Russo

Trevor Noah Compares the Feud Between Trump and Trudeau to Pusha T and Drake

Marissa Martinelli

Avengers: Infinity War Passes the $2 Billion Mark at the Global Box Office

Isaac Chotiner

How Pointless Was the Agreement Produced at the Trump-Kim Summit?

Inkoo Kang

Why Are People So Helplessly Riveted by Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Engagement?

Molly Olmstead

Michigan Gubernatorial Candidate Protests Bias, Deletes “Core Democratic Values” From Proposed School Standards

Aaron Mak

Why the Gift Bags at the North Korea Summit Could Pose a Cybersecurity Threat

Liliana Battle

You Need to Try These Deep-Fried Nutella Bites

Henry Grabar

Highways Have Divided and Afflicted City Neighborhoods for Decades. Can They Be Redeemed?

Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Dear Prudence Live Chat

Marissa Martinelli

The White House Made a Hollywood-Style Trailer for Kim Jong-un, and It Is Full of Inspirational Nonsense

Catherine Baab-Muguira

The TV Tourist: Why I Love to Vacation in the Locations Where My Favorite Shows Are Set

Most Read

Net Neutrality Is Officially Dead. Here’s How You’ll Notice It’s Gone.

April Glaser

Why Bad Jobs Can Totally Warp Your Sense of What’s Normal

Alison Green

Supreme Court, in 5–4 Decision, Allows States to Purge Voters for Their Failure to Vote

Mark Joseph Stern

John Oliver Asks Us to Do the Unthinkable: Pay Attention to Sean Hannity

Marissa Martinelli

Trump Gives Kim Major Concession at Summit and Gets a Photo-op in Return

Joshua Keating

Why Did Kim Jong-un Bring His Own Toilet to the Trump Summit?

Molly Olmstead