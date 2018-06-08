“The World Is Less Interesting Today”: Chefs, Writers, and Admirers Pay Tribute to Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain speaks onstage at an event on October 7, 2017 in New York City. Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Chef, author, and TV host Anthony Bourdain has died at age 61 in an apparent suicide, according to CNN. Bourdain was best known for his writing, his cultural curiosity, and his passion for food, which was showcased in his CNN series, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

On Twitter, news of Bourdain’s death was met with tributes from fellow chefs, television presenters, writers, and other famous admirers. Tom Colicchio, with whom Bourdain worked on Top Chef, wrote: “Tony’s restless spirit will roam the earth in search of justice, truth, and a great bowl of noodles.”

Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018

I...don’t...believe it. I don’t and I won’t. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) June 8, 2018

RIP doubtful. Tony’s restless spirit will roam the earth in search of justice, truth and a great bowl of noodles. @Bourdain — Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) June 8, 2018

Tony always made fun of me because I had a hard time calling him Tony — he’s Anthony Bourdain, the whole name. His death is an inexpressible tragedy. — your friend Helen (@hels) June 8, 2018

Read this 1999 @NewYorker piece by Anthony Bourdain that became "Kitchen Confidential." This changed everything, for everyone. It rocked an entire industry. Maybe several industries. https://t.co/ht4LToAAJr — your friend Helen (@hels) June 8, 2018

Bourdain had one of those enviable voices that came through as strongly on the page as on screen — you could hear him in your head. And he had the best possible attitude toward travel — be curious, be respectful, listen, and eat the food you're served when you're a guest — Alison Willmore (@alisonwillmore) June 8, 2018

I ate with Bourdain. Probably 2004. He was big even then but he took time to sit with me in Chinatown to talk “weird” food for a magazine piece I was writing. He taught me that our “weird” is the world’s delicious. We ate chicken feet. The afternoon vibrated with life. RIP — John Hodgman (@hodgman) June 8, 2018

Bourdain the writer should be given his due. Self-effacing in a way his public persona mostly wasn’t. Sardonic, clear, vigorous but studiously un-showy prose, which testified to how much he loved what he did.



Also not for nothing a rigorous and fair TOP CHEF judge. — Glen Weldon (@ghweldon) June 8, 2018

His show was the best on television--I've been saying that for years. He connected with the viewer, and he connected us to the world--to places most of us will never go. And he did it in a thought-provoking way. It wasn't a travel show or a food show, it was a show about life. pic.twitter.com/nxxJHCHy8x — Craig Miller (@junior_miller) June 8, 2018

His wisdom, his insight, his humor, his compassion, his staunch resistance to the inauthentic and support of all that resonates from the heart, and his passion for life that he shared with the us....Its difficult to process a world without Anthony Bourdain. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) June 8, 2018

Goodbye, Anthony Bourdain. The world is less interesting today. Thank you for all you gave us — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) June 8, 2018

A friend of @StarTalkRadio. A friend of Food & Culture. A friend to us all. Anthony Bourdain, RIP. (1956-2018). pic.twitter.com/uVqEgldGsL — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 8, 2018

I was on a panel with Anthony Bourdain in Sydney ten years after 9/11 when a questioner asked us whether the attacks weren’t our (Americans’) own fault. While I mulled my answer, he replied: “Fuck you, and fuck the horse you rode in on.” — James Gleick (@JamesGleick) June 8, 2018

The thing I admired most about Anthony Bourdain was how he approached unfamiliar cultures/people with unbridled love, enthusiasm and curiosity. It was such a rare, bright quality to see amplified on American television. — Joon Lee (@joonlee) June 8, 2018

We have lost one of the greatest storytellers in the world Anthony Bourdain. He took us around the world sharing food culture and mostly the connection between people. He will be missed. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 8, 2018

ANTHONY BOURDAIN ON HOW HE'D LIKE TO BE REMEMBERED: "Maybe that I grew up a little. // That I'm a dad, that I'm not a half-bad cook, that I can make a good coq au vin. That would be nice. And not such a bad bastard after all." (from 2015 interview with Wine Spectator magazine) pic.twitter.com/VVKmED39IF — Chris Donovan (@chrisdonovan) June 8, 2018

If you need to talk, or if you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, text the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273- 8255.