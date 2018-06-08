“The World Is Less Interesting Today”: Chefs, Writers, and Admirers Pay Tribute to Anthony Bourdain

Brow Beat

“The World Is Less Interesting Today”: Chefs, Writers, and Famous Admirers Pay Tribute to Anthony Bourdain

By

Chef Anthony Bourdain speaks onstage during the panel Anthony Bourdain talks with Patrick Radden Keefe at New York Society for Ethical Culture on October 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New Yorker)
Anthony Bourdain speaks onstage at an event on October 7, 2017 in New York City.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Chef, author, and TV host Anthony Bourdain has died at age 61 in an apparent suicide, according to CNN. Bourdain was best known for his writing, his cultural curiosity, and his passion for food, which was showcased in his CNN series, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

On Twitter, news of Bourdain’s death was met with tributes from fellow chefs, television presenters, writers, and other famous admirers. Tom Colicchio, with whom Bourdain worked on Top Chef, wrote: “Tony’s restless spirit will roam the earth in search of justice, truth, and a great bowl of noodles.”

We will update this post with additional tributes as they come in.

If you need to talk, or if you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, text the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273- 8255.

