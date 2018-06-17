Sports

How Many O’s Did Mexico’s ¡Goooooool! Against Germany Deserve?

TOPSHOT - Mexico's forward Hirving Lozano celebrates after scoring a goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between Germany and Mexico at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 17, 2018.
Mexico’s forward Hirving Lozano celebrates after scoring a goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between Germany and Mexico at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 17, 2018.
Mexico started its World Cup in the best possible way on Sunday with a stunning 1–0 upset of defending champions Germany in Moscow. A 35th-minute goal from winger Hirving “Chucky” Lozano was the difference and, as is the case with any monumental El Tri moment, it sounded amazing on television thanks to Andrés Cantor.

Cantor didn’t invent the ¡Gol! call, but his lung-bursting renditions have turned the Telemundo announcer into a broadcasting legend. It’s more than just a catchphrase; his call is a reliable metric of goal quality.

“The anatomy of the ¡Gol! call really is based first and foremost on the importance of the goal,” Cantor told CNBC before the World Cup. “I’ve never timed myself, [the length] just goes on the merit and importance of the goal I am calling.”

So, going on Cantor’s self-defined, merit-based system, how important was Mexico’s goal against Germany?

His first, extended, ¡Gol! call came in at 13.1 seconds. Twitter’s closed captioning wrote it out twice, with each ¡Gol! featuring 27 o’s. (Cantor’s second ¡Gol! call lasted 9.3 seconds, and the original subtitles simply remained on the screen.)

Mexico's goal against Germany.
Twenty-seven is the same number of o’s deployed by the closed captioning for Telemundo’s over-air broadcast (as spotted by author Julia Kite on Twitter), and will serve as a key reference point for our Cantor ¡Gol! Importance Scale (or C¡G!IS).

Because the “Goooooooooooooooooooooooooool” text was written twice, Lozano’s strike scores a 54 on the CGIS.

If an opening-round goal for Mexico against juggernaut Germany hits 54 on the C¡G!IS, then how does Cristiano Ronaldo’s dramatic, late free kick against Spain compare?

An adrenaline-aided Cantor shouted ¡Gol! for 18.5 seconds after the Portugal star’s magnificent equalizer. His second ¡Gol! was even more impressive; I timed it at 21 full seconds of elation. Closed captioning, meanwhile, wrote it out as three separate Gols: two with 17 o’s each, one with 18 o’s (though lacking an l), and then two ol’s

Ronaldo's free kick against Spain.
Adding those together, Ronaldo’s third goal against Spain hits a 54 on the C¡G!IS—the same as Lozano’s goal against Germany. Could it be that the screen can only fit 54 o’s at a time? Of course not. I trust the data, I trust Andrés Cantor, and I trust C¡G!IS.

The results are clear: Both goals were equally significant and impressive.

