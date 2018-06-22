The Terror’s Season 2 Will Partly Take Place in a Japanese Internment Camp

Brow Beat

The Second Season of AMC’s The Terror Will Be Partly Set in a Japanese Internment Camp

By

Ciarán Hinds in Season 1 of The Terror.
Aidan Monaghan/AMC

AMC has renewed its series, The Terror, for a second season. Based on the novel by Dan Simmons, the first season was historical fiction based on a doomed Arctic expedition from the mid 19th century. But with Season 2, The Terror is officially an anthology. According to a press release from AMC, the second season “will be set during World War II and center on an uncanny specter that menaces a Japanese-American community from its home in Southern California to the internment camps to the war in the Pacific. True Blood’s Alexander Woo, who shares creation and executive production credits with Max Borenstein, will also serve as the new showrunner.

“I’m deeply honored to be telling a story set in this extraordinary period,” Woo said in a press release. “We hope to convey the abject terror of the historical experience in a way that feels modern and relevant to the present moment. And the prospect of doing so with a majority Asian and Asian-American cast is both thrilling and humbling.”

The Terror season two is expected to air next year with ten new episodes.

