This World Cup Is So European It Dips Its Fries in Mayo

A fan with the French and Danish flags painted on the cheeks smiles during the World Cup match between Denmark and France at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Tuesday. Jewel Samad/Getty Images

The good news for the 16 teams remaining in the World Cup is that the hard part is over.

One of them will win their next four games and become champions of the world. Hopefully, they will play some good, entertaining soccer. Penalties might be involved. Stars will have to step up and defenses will have to hold firm. That’s all a given. What’s different this year is that not a single one of those 16 teams will have to beat Germany in an elimination game. Congratulations, you’re all already winners!

The World Cup is either half or three-quarters over, depending on whether you’re counting by time and teams—we’re two weeks into the four-week tournament, and half of the 32 teams are out—or the total number of games—48 have been played and there are just 16 more to go. (Try to remember this feeling of accomplishment in 2026 when it takes 48 games just to narrow the expanded, 48-team field back down to 32 teams for the knockout round.) Germany’s absence aside, the proceedings are going more or less as expected.

Ten European teams qualified for the knockout round, which, put another way, means only four squads from the continent were among the first 16 teams eliminated: Germany, Iceland, Poland, and Serbia. On first glance, this looks like a step back for the rest of the world. Though European teams won the World Cup in both 2010 and 2014, the federation advanced only six teams to the Round of 16 in each tournament.

But European-based World Cups have tended to favor European teams. Just one South American team has won a World Cup in Europe: Brazil in 1958 in Sweden, a 17-year-old Pelé’s breakout tournament. In 2006 in Germany, 10 European teams advanced out of the group stages. Same in 1998 in France and 1990 in Italy, the only other European World Cups held under the current group stage–then–knockout round system. European teams are less surging ahead and more maintaining the status quo.

Early rumors of a South American apocalypse were unfounded, with four of the continent’s five qualifiers still alive (RIP Peru). Instead, the other continental federations felt the squeeze. Whereas three North American and two African teams advanced in 2014 and two North American and two Asian teams did so in 2010, this year sees no African group winners or runners up and just one team advancing from each of North America (Mexico) and Asia (Japan). These, incidentally, are the two teams FiveThirtyEight pegs as having no chance of winning the World Cup.

Which isn’t to say that they are the two worst teams remaining in the tournament, just that the teams that are worse than Mexico and Japan have an easier path to the final. Much of the talk as the group stages closed has revolved around the imbalanced bracket, with subpar teams like Russia and Denmark both landing on the easy side. While France may have to beat Argentina, Portugal, and Brazil to make the final, Spain’s likely path is Russia, Croatia, and England. If only a Belgium player could sum up in six seconds or less what its winning goal against England on Thursday did for its chances of winning the tournament.

Teams don’t need to be hardened in the crucible of competition in the middle of international tournaments. At the 2016 European Championship, Portugal beat the equivalent of the continent’s Eastern Conference—Croatia, Poland, and Wales—then lashed itself to the mast against France and came home with the trophy.

Some unfancied team could do the equivalent here. Having an easier path on one side might be fun if we get an unexpected semifinal like Croatia-Colombia. It will be a lot less joyous if current favorites Spain and England walk through their sections into a semifinal showdown while two of France, Belgium, and Brazil pick each other off in the opposite half. Then we’ll only have one consolation: At least it’s not Germany.

