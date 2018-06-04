Steph Curry Goes 9-for-17 from 3 as Warriors Romp. (Are We Sure It Wasn’t 17-for-9?)

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 3, 2018 in Oakland, California. Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

If J.R. Smith had remembered the score, the Cleveland Cavaliers probably would’ve won Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Cavs also likely would’ve won if George Hill had made the free throw that immediately preceded Smith’s Brain Fart Heard ‘Round the World, and they surely would’ve come out on top if the refs hadn’t gone to the replay monitors in the final minute and changed a charge on Kevin Durant into a blocking foul on LeBron James. It was a game of missed opportunities, sliding doors, counterfactuals, and alternate universes. Game 2 was … not that. On Sunday night in Oracle Arena, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant turned basketball into a demonstration sport. So did Klay Thompson and Shaun Livingston and even JaVale McGee for chrissake.

One could argue that the Cavaliers lost Game 2 due to an uncharacteristically poor performance from James, who scored just 29 points to go with 13 assists and 9 rebounds. After all, if he’d put up 51 like he did in Game 1, the Cavs would’ve won 125-122 instead of losing 122-103. (This paragraph is a joke. The funniest jokes are the ones that come with explanations in parentheses. Moving on.)

In Game 2, the Cavaliers who aren’t James and Kevin Love shot 38.5 percent from the floor. (Smith went 2-for-9, and it wasn’t a pretty 2-for-9.) The Warriors aside from Curry and Durant shot 61.9 percent. This isn’t simply a case of the Warriors being better and deeper than the Cavs, which they are. On Sunday, Curry and Durant created an endless array of open looks for their teammates as Cleveland repeatedly failed to corral the likes of Livingston and McGee. That was not a great thing for Cleveland, as they also failed to corral Durant and Curry themselves.

Durant, for his part, made the game look comically easy. After spending Game 1 forcing up contested jumpers—”I took a lot risky shots,” he said after finishing 8-for-22 overall and 1-for-7 from 3-point range—the reigning NBA Finals MVP feasted on the Cavs’ switch-happy pick-and-roll defense in Game 2. Durant, who went 10-for-14 on Sunday, repeatedly took advantage of the smaller George Hill in the post, flicking in turnaround jumper after turnaround jumper.

Curry, as he often does, made the game look incredibly hard. Is there anyone else in the history of the basketball-playing world who could pull off these shenanigans?

With this shot later in the fourth quarter, Curry tied the NBA Finals record for most 3-pointers in a game.

A little more than two minutes later, Curry broke the record, finishing the night with 33 points on 9-for-17 shooting from long range.

The sad thing for the Cavaliers is that they still would’ve lost if Curry hadn’t made any of those shots. The Warriors didn’t need their best two players to be transcendent to win Game 2. Given that Cleveland has lost just once at home this postseason, Golden State might need Curry and Durant to be at their best to win Game 3 on Wednesday night. And what of poor, sad, brain-farting Cleveland? So long as LeBron James exists, the Cavs have a tiny bit of hope. On Sunday, Curry crushed that hope under the heel of his low tops.