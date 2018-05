Philip Roth. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Philip Roth, the author of American Pastoral, Portnoy’s Complaint, and many other novels, has died. The celebrated American author, best known for exploring Jewish American life on the page, was 85 years old.

Writers of every stripe posted tributes to Roth after the news broke, including David Simon, who is currently working on an adaptation of Roth’s novel The Plot Against America. We’ll update this post with additional tributes as they come in.

Kaddish for Philip Roth, the great American novelist of our postwar world. — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 23, 2018

Improbably, I had the honor of meeting Philip Roth just a few months ago to discuss an adaptation of Plot Against America. At 85, he was more precise and insightful, more intellectually adept and downright witty than most any person of any age. What a marvelous, rigorous mind. — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 23, 2018

Philip Roth has slipped away. Grateful for his words on the page and in the airspace between us until an hour ago. RIPhttps://t.co/1t4Iyh9Wj2 — Mary Karr, Author (@marykarrlit) May 23, 2018

Heartbroken. No one like him now or ever. https://t.co/6x3HqLyQwS — Gary Shteyngart (@Shteyngart) May 23, 2018

RIP Philip Roth. This one hurts, both me and all of literature. He taught me when I was at Columbia and was a huge influence, impressing upon me the importance of writing through the hard times. I have many favorite books by Roth, but this is one of them. pic.twitter.com/KbbvA7XR3w — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 23, 2018

RIP Philip Roth. The last of those who David Foster Wallace called the Great Male Narcissists - Bellow, Updike, Mailer and him - to go. He was properly funny. Not high literature funny. Laugh out loud, stand-up funny. And all the other stuff he could do, but funny is the thing. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) May 23, 2018

Philip Roth and Tom Wolfe both gone in the same eight days. One thing is certain: Smart is dying, while Stupid is rapidly expanding. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) May 23, 2018

Surprised by the depth of my sadness over Roth. Yes, his attitude towards women was awful. But he was almost a parental figure to so many writers of my generation, expanding our sense of what literature (& Jewish literature) could be. — Ruth Franklin (@ruth_franklin) May 23, 2018

It was exhilarating to watch his struggle with his own parental figures, his commitment to hold nothing sacred, to let no one off easy, in his depiction of postwar Jewish life in America. — Ruth Franklin (@ruth_franklin) May 23, 2018