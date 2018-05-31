Will Season 4 of Warriors-Cavaliers Be More Like the Simpsons or the Brady Bunch?

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers is defended by Kevin Durant #35 and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors during the second half in Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will be competing in their fourth straight NBA Finals, making it one of the longest-running shows on TV. It will have twice as many seasons as Fawlty Towers, and it’s a quarter of the way to matching Two and a Half Men.

Season 4 can be a key inflection point, cementing a show’s status as a TV institution or demonstrating that it’s run out of ideas. While The Simpsons’ fourth season featured classic episodes like “Mr. Plow,” and “Marge vs. the Monorail,” that’s when the Brady Bunch went off the rails, introducing haunted Hawaii amulets and Cousin Oliver.

Familiarity can breed contempt between a television series and its audience. Does the Golden State-Cleveland rivalry really warrant more episodes? Are we in store for more great adventures with LeBron and the Splash Brothers or is Nick Young Cousin Oliver with a better jump shot?

What do you think Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant on the NBA having the same Finals matchup for the fourth straight year: "It may not be as suspenseful or drama-filled as you may want it to be, but that's what you have movies and music for." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) May 30, 2018

Well, that doesn’t sound promising. But perhaps Durant is missing something. Let’s look back at the three previous seasons to get a sense of what we might be in for this time out.

Season 1: the 2015 NBA Finals

Warriors-Cavs had all the makings of a smash as soon as it hit the airwaves. It blended venerable star LeBron James with an exciting cast of fresh-faced newcomers like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

The pilot episode, a 108-100 Golden State win in overtime, was an instant classic, but the producers front-loaded too much drama to ensure a network pick-up. Kyrie Irving’s story arc was curtailed by a fractured kneecap, and the injury was clearly written in by a showrunner who’d underestimated the point guard’s star potential. His absence was glaring during the remaining episodes, and it was no surprise he came back for Season 2.

The highlight of the season was Cleveland’s 95-93 overtime win in episode 2. A virtuoso triple-double performance from James earned deserved plaudits, but it was the introduction of Matthew Dellavedova that proved to be one of the most polarizing moves of the season.

“Delly,” a spunky Aussie with a heart of gold and a nose for defense, was a scene-stealer, but the show’s creators leaned on him too much and his once-endearing grittiness quickly lost its charm. Other cast members even complained that Delly’s stunt work was out of control, and he was a danger to the stars.

The writers’ room tied up the glaring plot hole of Andrew Bogut getting extended playing time by replacing him with Andre Iguodala, and the move helped the season reach its logical conclusion: Golden State winning in six games.

Season 2: the 2016 NBA Finals

The show took a surprising turn into magical realism with the addition of the Warriors’ record-setting 73-9 regular season. The writers clearly felt more comfortable taking risks, as when they had Green punch James in the testicles. Cleveland’s victory after falling down 3-1 was surprising, but the Green character’s brief hiatus due to suspension made the conclusion a little more believable.

Fans insist the ending of Season 2 was one of the greatest in television history, but some of the writing leading up to the climax seems a little stilted in retrospect. We’re really supposed to believe Steph Curry missed all those shots? Or that he threw a behind-the-back pass out of bounds during a key, late-game possession? Like the Don Draper stolen-identity sideplot in Mad Men, the tonal shift was rather abrupt.

Irving became a star in this season, and his go-ahead 3-pointer in Game 7 both clinched the title for Cleveland and planted seeds of ambition that would later prove costly for the show.

The climax—a James chase-down block against Season 1 foe Iguodala—was thrilling, but the glaring use of CGI was a bit of distraction.

Season 3: the 2017 NBA Finals

Critics accuse Kevin Durant for failing to carry a project on his own, and while his talent is undeniable, his addition to this cast felt rushed. This five-game series lacked the drama and excitement of its predecessors, but brittle old-timer Deron Williams brought some much-needed comic relief to an otherwise dire affair.

While I hesitate to accuse the writers of running out of ideas, having the Warriors go up 3-1 was an achingly obvious callback with no real payoff.

To make matters even worse, Irving left the show after this season to pursue a movie career.

Veteran character actor George Hill has since been brought in as a replacement with mixed results.

No matter what the 2018 NBA Finals have in store, it’s at least more promising than a potential fifth season. That’s when Fonzie literally jumped the shark in Happy Days, and I’d hate for J.R. Smith to get any ideas.