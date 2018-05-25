The Rockets Are One Game from the Finals. Could Chris Paul’s Hamstring Be the Warriors’ Salvation?

Sports

The Rockets Are One Game From the NBA Finals. Could Chris Paul’s Hamstring Be the Warriors’ Salvation?

By

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 24: Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets grabs his leg after falling against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter of Game Five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 24, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Chris Paul’s hamstring may decide the Western Conference Finals.
Bob Levey/Getty Images

The most important play of the Houston Rockets’ Game 5 victory over the Golden State Warriors was an ugly brick. With 51 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Chris Paul drove on the Warriors’ Quinn Cook and tossed up a high floater. It missed, badly, and when Paul came down, he did so with a grimace. After a few tries, he managed to awkwardly pull himself to his feet. On the other end of the court, with the Warriors playing 5 on 4, Cook missed a wide-open 3-pointer, and the Rockets ultimately held on to win, 98-94. Houston, which now has a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference Finals, is one game away from ousting the juggernaut Warriors. And because sports are cruel, they also have a badly hobbled point guard.

News after the game was that Paul had injured his hamstring. He could shake it off and make a triumphant return for Saturday’s Game 6. Or, he couldn’t.

Paul was the reason the Rockets won Game 5. After a rough first half in which he didn’t convert a single field goal, Paul grabbed the game by the lapels in the second. He made absurd shot after absurd shot, and even added a particularly bumptious shoulder-shimmy in Steph Curry’s face.

Golden State, meanwhile, had plenty of chances to win the game, but, in rather un-Warriors fashion, made a mess of every opportinuty.

Or, perhaps it was perfectly in character, as the Warriors have now suffered embarrassing meltdowns in two consecutive games. Golden State had 18 turnovers in Game 5, many of which came at the worst possible time, like this inexplicable giveaway that gifted James Harden a free dunk in crunch time.

Harden, for his part, needed all the help he could get from his over-generous opponents. He went 5-for-21 and missed all 11 of this 3-point shots. The Rockets aren’t supposed to win games when he plays like that, but, thanks to Paul, they won on Thursday. It’s hard to imagine them repeating that feat on Saturday without their point guard.

I’d hate to belabor the Rockets’ predicament, so I’ll let Warriors coach Steve Kerr gently do it for me.

The Warriors may the greatest collection of talent in NBA history, but their title chase in 2018 could be decided in the Rockets’ trainer’s room.

Basketball NBA

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Nick Greene

The Rockets Are One Game from the Finals. Could Chris Paul’s Hamstring Be the Warriors’ Salvation?

Heather Schwedel

We Went Back in Time to 2008 and Twitter Was Strangely Pleasant There

April Glaser

The LA Times Isn’t Letting Europeans Read Its Site Thanks to the EU’s New Internet Rules

April Glaser

Facebook Finally Unveiled Its Full Plan to Make the Next Election Less Awful Than the Last One

Daniel Engber

Do Dog-Show Judges Really Fondle Contestants’ Balls?

Aaron Mak

Report: Justice Department is Investigating Bitcoin Price Manipulation

Carina Julig

It’s Time for Us to Question Alcohol Brands’ Engagement With the LGBTQ Community

Rebecca Onion

Richard Liebowitz, the Failed Summit, and Trump’s “Animals”

Rachel Withers

An Amazon Echo Recorded a Couple’s Private Conversation and Sent It to a Contact. What the What?

Joshua Keating

The Trump Administration’s Treatment of South Korea Has Been Shameful

Jim Newell

What Is Even Going on With GOP Congressman Tom Garrett?

Amy Pollard

Twitter Will Now Verify Midterm Candidates’ Accounts

Most Read

Trump Just Handed Kim Jong-un a Major Win

Fred Kaplan

Sterling Brown Ran into the Store. Eight Minutes Later He Was on the Ground Arrested, Shameful Milwaukee Police Video Shows.

Elliot Hannon

Why Every Media Company Fears This Guy

Justin Peters

Jason Bateman Issues Inevitable Apology for That Disastrous New York Times Interview

Marissa Martinelli

We Now Know Why the Self-Driving Uber That Killed a Pedestrian Didn’t Brake

Henry Grabar

Trump Opponents on the Left and Right Can’t Afford to Shun One Another Now

Yascha Mounk