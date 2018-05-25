The Rockets Are One Game from the Finals. Could Chris Paul’s Hamstring Be the Warriors’ Salvation?

Chris Paul’s hamstring may decide the Western Conference Finals. Bob Levey/Getty Images

The most important play of the Houston Rockets’ Game 5 victory over the Golden State Warriors was an ugly brick. With 51 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Chris Paul drove on the Warriors’ Quinn Cook and tossed up a high floater. It missed, badly, and when Paul came down, he did so with a grimace. After a few tries, he managed to awkwardly pull himself to his feet. On the other end of the court, with the Warriors playing 5 on 4, Cook missed a wide-open 3-pointer, and the Rockets ultimately held on to win, 98-94. Houston, which now has a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference Finals, is one game away from ousting the juggernaut Warriors. And because sports are cruel, they also have a badly hobbled point guard.

News after the game was that Paul had injured his hamstring. He could shake it off and make a triumphant return for Saturday’s Game 6. Or, he couldn’t.

D'Antoni on Chris Paul: "He's worried." — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 25, 2018

Chris Paul is getting treatment on his right hamstring and will not talk to media tonight. The Rockets will give an update on his status tomorrow. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 25, 2018

Paul was the reason the Rockets won Game 5. After a rough first half in which he didn’t convert a single field goal, Paul grabbed the game by the lapels in the second. He made absurd shot after absurd shot, and even added a particularly bumptious shoulder-shimmy in Steph Curry’s face.

Golden State, meanwhile, had plenty of chances to win the game, but, in rather un-Warriors fashion, made a mess of every opportinuty.

Or, perhaps it was perfectly in character, as the Warriors have now suffered embarrassing meltdowns in two consecutive games. Golden State had 18 turnovers in Game 5, many of which came at the worst possible time, like this inexplicable giveaway that gifted James Harden a free dunk in crunch time.

Harden, for his part, needed all the help he could get from his over-generous opponents. He went 5-for-21 and missed all 11 of this 3-point shots. The Rockets aren’t supposed to win games when he plays like that, but, thanks to Paul, they won on Thursday. It’s hard to imagine them repeating that feat on Saturday without their point guard.

I’d hate to belabor the Rockets’ predicament, so I’ll let Warriors coach Steve Kerr gently do it for me.

Warriors' Steve Kerr: "I feel great about where we are right now. That may sound crazy... If we settle down a little bit, we'll be in good shape." — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 25, 2018

The Warriors may the greatest collection of talent in NBA history, but their title chase in 2018 could be decided in the Rockets’ trainer’s room.