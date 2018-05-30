How to Tell a Realistic Fictional Language (Game of Thrones!) From a Terrible One (Star Wars!)

Huttese, Klingon, Dothraki—it’s all Greek to me. Just a bunch of sounds. Right? Not if you listen closely. Some of these constructed languages, or “conlangs,” pass as real languages much better than others.
What separates a convincing conlang from a bad one? In this episode of Watch Smarter, we examine how movies and TV shows create custom languages, and how the best—or at least the most realistic—evolve like real human speech.
More Watch Smarter episodes:
The Hidden Formula Behind Almost Every Joke on Late Night
The Tricks Movies Use to Avoid Sex and Swearing Rules From the MPAA
Why Do So Many Wizards, Kings, and Romans Have British Accents in Fantasy Movies?
See all Watch Smarter episodes and follow the series on Facebook.
One more thing
You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.
Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.Join Slate Plus