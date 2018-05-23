Brow Beat

What Did Harry Say to Meghan at the Altar? This Bad Lip Reading Has a Few Ideas.

By

Never mind Prince Harry’s lip bite during the royal wedding—what really matters is what those lips were saying. We may not have been privy to the conversation between the prince and new wife Meghan Markle while they stood at the altar on Saturday, but a new Bad Lip Reading video has some guesses about what was said during their exchange. And no, those guesses do not include anything as romantic as “You look amazing. I’m so lucky,” as so many have speculated.

Instead, hear a dubbed Harry ask Meghan if she needs a pen, offer her a golden unicycle, and claim to catch a whiff of something unpleasant. If that seems unlikely for a conversation between two people getting married on the world stage, well, just wait until you hear what best man Will had to say.

