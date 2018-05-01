Watch Trevor Noah Pretend To Be Just as Appalled by Michelle Wolf as Fox News

Well, not every boss can be Seth Meyers. While Meyers went to the mat Monday night for his one-time employee Michelle Wolf—the target of a lot of right-wing ire this week for her White House Correspondents’ Association dinner routine—her other ex-boss Trevor Noah thought she crossed a line. More in sorrow than in anger, he opened up Monday night about Wolf’s fall from grace:

We have a lot of laughs here at The Daily Show. But comedy isn’t just about jokes. It’s also about being polite and respecting authority. Unfortunately, it seems that some comedians—like Michelle Wolf—don’t understand that. Now, if you’re new to the show, Michelle Wolf used to be a writer and contributor here until last December, when she left to go host her own show on Netflix. And at the time I was very, very happy for her. But that was before last weekend.

Noah went on to excoriate Wolf for–wait a minute! Trevor Noah doesn’t believe comedy is about being polite and respecting authority! On closer look, it appears that Noah, like Meyers, thinks the monocle-dropping outrage over Wolf’s routine is a big pile of garbage. But while many of Wolf’s defenders pointed to Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ long history of attacking the press, Noah went straight to Donald Trump. Anyone who takes a paycheck from a man like Trump, with his long history of attacking women’s looks—and yes, Noah rolls the clips—doesn’t have much room to sputter and fume about the propriety of Wolf’s jokes.

But two wrongs don’t make a right, and Noah’s phony disappointment has phony consequences. Did he go too far by retroactively firing a woman who left his show months ago because she’s hosting her own talk show? Maybe—but no price is too high to pay for civility.