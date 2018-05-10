Watch Trevor Noah Dance on Don Blankenship’s Political Grave

There was a time—and it wasn’t that long ago—when Christine O’Donnell-class Republican candidates were fodder for late night humor and media snickering instead of potential presidential material. Now that it’s clear that any Republican can win, those jokes aren’t funny anymore—except when the Republican in question has already lost. Don Blankenship’s defeat in the West Virginia Republican senatorial primary gave Trevor Noah all the excuse he needed to briefly return to those halcyon days, and he clearly relished the opportunity to dig into a Republican kook who, for now, anyway, has been kept safely away from the levers of political power.

And thank God Blankenship is safe to laugh about now, because his campaign was, as they, say, a rich text. He called Mitch McConnell “Cocaine Mitch!” He made an ad about McConnell’s “China family!” He went to prison after twenty-nine coal miners died in an explosion at one of his mines! That last one isn’t all that funny, except for the part where Blankenship thought he could be a senator afterward—although stranger things have happened. As Noah explains, the would-be Senator’s bizarre, incompetent, and openly racist campaign wasn’t just funny in its own right. Like Johnson says, Blankenship was not just comedic, but the cause of comedy in others. Even Mitch McConnell came out of nowhere to taunt Blankenship with a Narcos meme on social media. It’s all very, very funny—now that Blankenship has lost.