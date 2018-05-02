Get Meta With This Bizarre Honest Trailer for Honest Trailers

Brow Beat

Get Bizarrely Meta With This Honest Trailer for Honest Trailers

By

The Honest Trailers franchise is getting the Honest Trailers treatment. It can be hard to be self-aware, so the Screen Junkies team left the script-writing for their new, meta video to a predictive text robot from Botnik Studios. Or as they put it, “some magical computer program that analyzed every single Honest Trailer script and generated this masterpiece poking fun at all of our tropes, styles, and themes.”

The result, narrated by Jon Bailey, is a disorienting and hilarious variation on the Honest Trailers formula. “Of course the real reason everyone is seeing this movie is the Yoda vs. Dennis the Menace fight sequence,” explains the Epic Voice of what sounds like an equally epic crossover. Also featured: an Oscar-worthy performance by the Brooklyn Bridge, a Lana del Rey-Guillermo del Toro hybrid, and “the magic of people yelling exposition.”

Botnik’s A.I. technology was also responsible for writing a brand new, original chapter of Harry Potter last year, Harry Potter and the Portrait of What Looked Like a Large Pile of Ash. It contains such compelling dialogue as “Voldemort, you’re a very bad and mean wizard” and “The dark arts better be worried, oh boy!”

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.

