An All-Star Jungle Turns Disney Dark in First Mowgli Trailer

Brow Beat

An All-Star Jungle Turns Disney Dark in the First Mowgli Trailer

By

Movies have been exploring the darker side of children’s stories for some time now, and the results are always mixed—you never know if you’re going to end up with a Maleficent or a Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters. Still, Warner Bros. is taking a crack at this popular angle with Mowgli, a dark exploration of The Jungle Book’s protagonist. The movie, which is directed by Andy Serkis, which released its first trailer today, features a star-studded cast as Mowgli’s animal friends and enemies.

“If the trailer is any indication, this Jungle Book interpretation keeps all the CGI of Disney’s “live-action” reboot, but reinvents the celebrated film with edge instead of whimsy. Mowgli (Rohan Chand) first appears in a cage, his origin narrated by the paternalistic panther Bagheera (Christian Bale). The preview soon takes a more adventure/thriller route, as Mowgli tears through the jungle with his animal family, faces down the evil tiger Shere Khan (Benedict Cumberbatch), and even takes part in a Holi celebration.

It’s honestly unclear what the exact plot trajectory is here: Does he live solely with animals? Is he reconciling with his human mother, played by Freida Pinto? What’s Mowgli’s main conflict, aside from the fact that a mean tiger and a British snake (Cate Blanchett) don’t like him? The movie doesn’t debut until October 19, so we’ve got a ways—and probably a few more trailers—to go before it all becomes clearer. Still, the film’s setting-appropriate address of Indian culture and all-star cast is absolutely something to look forward to.

Movies Trailers

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Henry Grabar

The More Prestigious Your College Degree, the Farther You’re Likely to Move After Getting It

Kate Brannen

Every Discrepancy in the Varying Accounts of Don Jr.’s Trump Tower Meeting With Russians

Rachelle Hampton

Naming Your Kid MacKayleighn Doesn’t Make Her—or You—Unique

Will Oremus

Tesla’s Model 3 Might Not Be the Perfect, Affordable Electric Car After All

Rachelle Hampton, Lili Loofbourow, Marissa Martinelli, and Lena Wilson

How Seriously Does Book Club Take the Fifty Shades of Grey Series?

Lena Wilson

An All-Star Jungle Turns Disney Dark in First Mowgli Trailer

Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Help! My Boyfriend Implied That I Shouldn’t Have Children Because I’ve Struggled With Addiction.

Jamelle Bouie

Democrats Should Be Talking Even More About Trump

Aaron Mak

Progressive Groups Launch Ad Campaign to Break Up Facebook

Karen Han

Is Terry Gilliam’s Don Quixote Worth the 25-Plus-Year Wait?

Fred Kaplan

Trump’s Last Foray Into Arms-Control Talks Doesn’t Bode Well for His Kim Meeting

Joshua Keating

Pompeo’s New Iran Strategy: Regime Change in All but Name

Most Read

Neil Gorsuch Just Demolished Labor Rights in a Frontal Attack on the New Deal

Mark Joseph Stern

How the C-Section Went From Last Resort to Overused

Rebecca Onion

Trump Doubles Down on Unhinged Rant, “Hereby Demands” Probe Into Whether FBI “Infiltrated” Campaign

Daniel Politi

Has Paul Ryan Already Lost Control of the House?

Jim Newell

More Details on the NYT’s Latest Don Jr. Meeting Scoop, From One of the Guys Who Reported It

Isaac Chotiner

Houston Police Chief Says He’s “Hit Rock Bottom” With Pro-Gun Views After School Shooting

Daniel Politi