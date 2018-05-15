Brow Beat

Rami Malek Performs a Queen Medley as Freddie Mercury in First Bohemian Rhapsody Teaser

By

Twenty-seven years after Freddie Mercury’s death, 20th Century Fox is releasing the singer’s biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. The November 2 release, starring Rami Malek as Mercury, chronicles the Queen front man’s rise to fame in the 1970s and ‘80s, culminating in Queen’s Live Aid performance six years before his death. The movie is described as “a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet.” The film’s first teaser trailer packs all that promise into a hip-shaking minute and a half.

The teaser featuring Malek as Mercury in some of his most iconic costumes—including his legendary white tank top/mustache/armband ensemble for Live Aid. Beats and bisexuality abound as the trailer treats audience to a Mercury montage and an insanely catchy Queen medley: Mercury’s signature “AY-OH” gives way to “Another One Bites the Dust,” which then bleeds into “We Will Rock You,” “Killer Queen,” and, of course, “Bohemian Rhapsody.” It’s hard not to get caught up in all the glitz and recording studio quips, and good luck not stomping your feet somewhere along the way.

Movies Trailers

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Lena Wilson

Rami Malek Performs a Queen Medley as Freddie Mercury in First Bohemian Rhapsody Teaser

Rebecca Onion

#ResistanceGenealogy Is a Liberal Delusion That’s Doing More Harm Than Good

Molly Olmstead

The Trump Administration Is Considering Housing Migrant Children on Military Bases

Josephine Wolff

The Most Shocking Thing About Encrypted Email Being Vulnerable Is That Anyone Still Uses Encrypted Email

April Glaser

Facebook Is Pretty Good at Catching Nudity and Trolls. It’s Still Struggling to Stop Hate Speech.

Molly Olmstead

Report: the EPA Halted Publication of Research About Chemical Pollutants After White House Warned of PR “Nightmare”

Felix Salmon

Wall Street Is Pouring Money Into House Flipping. Good!

Marissa Martinelli

Trevor Noah Regrets Wondering How Trump Could Possibly Make Discord in the Middle East Worse

Lena Wilson

Spike Lee Delivers Fiery Condemnation of Trump’s Charlottesville Response From Cannes

Jamelle Bouie

Donald Trump Has Only Delivered on Half of His Promise to White Voters

Jordan Weissmann

Donald Trump Has Decided a Trade War With China Is a Bad Idea After All

Christina Bonnington

Why Amazon Is Opening More of Its Futuristic, Cashier-Free Convenience Stores

Most Read

Michael Cohen’s Meetings With Michael Flynn and a Qatari Diplomat Might Be the Key to Unlocking the Steele Dossier

Jeremy Stahl

How to Survive Trump’s Presidency Without Losing Your Mind

Dahlia Lithwick

Arrested Development’s Season 4 Remix Is an Experiment Gone Horribly Wrong

Daniel Schroeder

Is It Normal to Get Incredibly, Irrationally Nervous About Telling Your Boss You’re Quitting?

Alison Green

We’re Starting to See the Consequences of Trump’s Rash Decision-Making

Fred Kaplan

Michael Pollan on How LSD Isn’t Just for the Young

Laura Miller