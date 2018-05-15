Rami Malek Performs a Queen Medley as Freddie Mercury in First Bohemian Rhapsody Teaser

Twenty-seven years after Freddie Mercury’s death, 20th Century Fox is releasing the singer’s biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. The November 2 release, starring Rami Malek as Mercury, chronicles the Queen front man’s rise to fame in the 1970s and ‘80s, culminating in Queen’s Live Aid performance six years before his death. The movie is described as “a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet.” The film’s first teaser trailer packs all that promise into a hip-shaking minute and a half.

The teaser featuring Malek as Mercury in some of his most iconic costumes—including his legendary white tank top/mustache/armband ensemble for Live Aid. Beats and bisexuality abound as the trailer treats audience to a Mercury montage and an insanely catchy Queen medley: Mercury’s signature “AY-OH” gives way to “Another One Bites the Dust,” which then bleeds into “We Will Rock You,” “Killer Queen,” and, of course, “Bohemian Rhapsody.” It’s hard not to get caught up in all the glitz and recording studio quips, and good luck not stomping your feet somewhere along the way.