Watch Michelle Wolf Take Aim at Sarah Huckabee Sanders Again in Premiere of Netflix Show

Comedian Michelle Wolf tells a joke about Sarah Huckabee Sanders on the premiere of her Netflix show The Break with Michelle Wolf on May 27, 2018. Screenshot/Netflix

Michelle Wolf, who managed to shock the Washington establishment during her performance at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner this year, once again joked about Trump’s press secretary in her new Netflix show. In the premiere episode of The Break With Michelle Wolf, the comedian joked about a recent tweet from Sarah Huckabee Sanders that said “any Democrat who claims to support women’s empowerment and our national security but opposes her nomination is a total hypocrite.”

Wolf shot back that “if anyone’s an expert on hypocrites, it’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders.” She went on: “And for the record, that was not a looks-based joke. That was about her ugly personality.” Wolf added that Sanders “has the Mario Batali of personalities,” referencing a previous part of the show where she explicitly made fun of the way Batali looks.

The joke in Wolf’s show was a direct reference to one of the most controversial bits in her Correspondents’ Dinner monologue. “I actually really like Sarah, I think she’s very resourceful,” Wolf said. “She burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye. Like maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies.” Some critics focused on that joke, as well as when she compared Sanders to a character in the Handmaid’s Tale and a softball coach, to say she was criticizing the press secretary’s personal appearance. Wolf denied that was the case.

Comedian Michelle Wolf ripped into Sarah Huckabee Sanders during a blistering routine at the White House Correspondents' Dinner last night pic.twitter.com/rfdbXeTx9x — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 29, 2018