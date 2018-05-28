Brow Beat

Watch Michelle Wolf Take Aim at Sarah Huckabee Sanders Again in Premiere of Netflix Show

By

Comedian Michelle Wolf tells a joke about Sarah Huckabee Sanders on the premiere of her Netflix show The Break with Michelle Wolf on May 27, 2018.
Comedian Michelle Wolf tells a joke about Sarah Huckabee Sanders on the premiere of her Netflix show The Break with Michelle Wolf on May 27, 2018.
Screenshot/Netflix

Michelle Wolf, who managed to shock the Washington establishment during her performance at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner this year, once again joked about Trump’s press secretary in her new Netflix show. In the premiere episode of The Break With Michelle Wolf, the comedian joked about a recent tweet from Sarah Huckabee Sanders that said “any Democrat who claims to support women’s empowerment and our national security but opposes her nomination is a total hypocrite.”

Wolf shot back that “if anyone’s an expert on hypocrites, it’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders.” She went on: “And for the record, that was not a looks-based joke. That was about her ugly personality.” Wolf added that Sanders “has the Mario Batali of personalities,” referencing a previous part of the show where she explicitly made fun of the way Batali looks.

The joke in Wolf’s show was a direct reference to one of the most controversial bits in her Correspondents’ Dinner monologue. “I actually really like Sarah, I think she’s very resourceful,” Wolf said. “She burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye. Like maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies.” Some critics focused on that joke, as well as when she compared Sanders to a character in the Handmaid’s Tale and a softball coach, to say she was criticizing the press secretary’s personal appearance. Wolf denied that was the case.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

Rudy Giuliani Gets Loudly Booed by Yankees Fans on His Birthday

Daniel Politi

Watch Michelle Wolf Take Aim at Sarah Huckabee Sanders Again in Premiere of Netflix Show

Daniel Politi

Trump Honors Memorial Day With Tweet Praising Himself (Of Course)

Daniel Politi

“Spider-Man” of Paris Will Get French Citizenship After Rescuing Child Dangling From Balcony

Daniel Politi

Video Catches New Jersey Cop Punching Woman Suspected of Underage Drinking on Beach

Jim Rutman

My High School Basketball Dunk: an American Tragedy

Christina Bonnington

Why Apple Should Include AirPods With the Next iPhone

Daniel Politi

Retired Teacher Corrects Error-Filled Letter From Trump, Sends it Back to White House

Chris Lee

How A Quiet Place Defied All Odds to Become a Blockbuster

Mike Pesca

How’d We End Up With This Two-Party Mess, Anyway?

Marissa Martinelli

Why Star Wars: The Clone Wars Is Worth Watching

Strategist Editors

The 15 Best Beach Chairs on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

Most Read

These Are the Five Types of Alexa Users

Christina Bonnington

FBI Is Asking Everyone to Reboot Their Routers to Stop Russian Malware Infection

Daniel Politi

Is Dreaming Real? When You’re Lucid, the Distinction Ceases to Matter.

Roc Morin

Trump Tries New Tactic, Bemoans “Young and Beautiful Lives” Destroyed by Russia Probe

Daniel Politi

Video Catches New Jersey Cop Punching Woman Suspected of Underage Drinking on Beach

Daniel Politi

Retired Teacher Corrects Error-Filled Letter From Trump, Sends it Back to White House

Daniel Politi