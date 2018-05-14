Watch Meek Mill Take the Stage for the First Time Since Being Released From Prison

Rapper Meek Mill returned to the stage on Saturday night for the first time since his incarceration in November of 2017, performing a surprise set at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival.

Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, was released from prison on April 24 when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered him released on bail from a two-to-four year prison sentence he was serving for a parole violation.

Mill’s legal saga is a case study in the ways the criminal justice system can turn a single conviction into a lifetime of legal hurdles. He was arrested in 2008 at the age of 18 and convicted of gun and drug-related charges. Although he served eight months in prison for the original conviction, since his release, it’s been one parole violation after another, for infractions ranging from missing a drug test to booking shows outside of Philadelphia without judicial approval. In 2013, he was ordered to take an etiquette class; in 2014, he was sent back to prison for three to six months for a long list of minor violations (including being “combative” and “disrespectful” when meeting with probation officers), and his probation was extended another five years. In 2016, he was given 90 days of house arrest and his probation was extended again, this time until 2022, 14 years after his initial arrest. In 2017, the rapper had two run-ins with the law, one when a fight broke out after an airport employee in St. Louis wanted a picture with him, and the other after Mill, in New York for a Tonight Show appearance, posted an Instagram video showing him popping wheelies on a dirt bike without a helmet. In both cases, the charges were dropped, but that was enough to earn Mill a two-to-four year prison sentence for violating parole again.

Close followers of the United States’ unique approach to law enforcement will not be surprised to hear that Mill’s original conviction was questionable to begin with. Officer Reginald Graham, who arrested Mill and was a key witness in his case, was on a secret list at the Philadelphia D.A.’s office of police officers who should not be called to testify in the future because of their reputation for lying, corruption, or racial bias. Graham testified that he saw Mill selling crack to an informant, on a day Mill says he was literally appearing in court on behalf of his cousin; that testimony led to a search warrant, which led to the gun charge. Mill acknowledged that he had a gun but says he immediately dropped it when police arrived, while Graham testified that he took cover behind a car and looked like he was trying to take a shot at the police. Mill, who had clearly been roughed up in his mugshot, further testified that the police took him back inside the apartment where he was staying for the express purpose of beating him up. Mill is not the only person whose convictions came down to the work of Officer Graham: the Philadelphia district attorney’s office is reviewing more than a hundred cases possibly tainted by his involvement. (Philadelphia’s new district attorney, Larry Krasner, is committed to broad criminal justice reforms and supports vacating Mill’s original conviction.) In April, Mill was released on bail, but still faces probation unless his conviction is vacated.

So, to review: Meek Mill is out of prison and performed at a concert in Miami, DJ Khaled introduced him, and the American criminal justice system is irredeemably racist! Watch Mills’ appearance above.