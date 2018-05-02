Brow Beat

Watch Lauryn Hill Perform a Live Remix of Drake’s “Nice for What”

Lauryn Hill just remixed Drake, whose latest hit remixes Lauryn Hill.

By

Lauryn Hill’s earworm “Ex-Factor” is making a serious comeback after Cardi B and Drake both sampled the song for their recent singles. The latter’s track, “Nice for What,” uses Hill’s sumptuous bridge as the thumping background in his pro-woman follow-up to the casually misogynistic “Hotline Bling.” Now, Lauryn Hill has put her own spin on Drake’s sample: In a live performance at the Apollo Theater on Tuesday night, she paused “Ex-Factor” and began rapping over the beat to “Nice for What.”

“See this is ‘Ex-Factor’/ He took the sample/ This shit is classic/ Here’s an example,” she began, before hurling out some great lines about her illustrious career. “Stop actin’ like you didn’t grow up singin’ my songs!”

Hill has only released one solo studio album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which debuted in 1998. This summer, she’ll embark on a tour for its 20th anniversary, and is set to headline the Pitchfork Music Festival.

Hip-Hop Music

Lena Wilson is Slate’s culture intern.

