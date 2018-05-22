Brow Beat

James Corden Teams Up with Audra McDonald and Dan Stevens to Perform A Quiet Place and Other Inappropriate Musicals

By

If you thought it was impossible to create catchy musical numbers out of outré art films, Late Late Show host James Corden is here to make you think again. The host, perhaps best known for his “Carpool Karaoke” segments, has always had a penchant for musical theatrics—after all, the One Man, Two Guvnors Best Actor winner hosted the Tonys in 2016 to much acclaim. He’s been creating “Inappropriate Musicals” segments on the Late Late Show for about as long, where he teams up with two other actors to adapt unlikely works for the stage. Personal favorites include Rachel Bloom and Nathan Lane in The Exorcist, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Alan Cumming in Stranger Things, and now Audra McDonald and Dan Stevens in A Quiet Place.

Monday nights “Inappropriate” fare began with a jaunty “You Talkin’ to Me?” number from the hypothetical Taxi Driver musical, followed by a moving-yet-odd The Shape of Water love ballad. Through both, Dan Stevens and Audra McDonald give the silly roles their all—especially McDonald, as she belts out lines like, “I want your hands on me/ I mean your fish fingers” with characteristic gusto. The pièce de résistance, however, comes in the form of the final number, an A Quiet Place send-up in which James Corden is a boisterous performer who just can’t keep silent. Despite Audra and Dan’s whispered cautions that “It’s a quiet place/ It’s a really quiet place,” Corden can’t resist a good opportunity for a “Zow!” and jazz hands.

The film’s dour premise makes it perfect for musical lampooning, and the Late Late Show’s impromptu musical sets are impressive, as always. If you want to see some bizarrely hilarious showtunes, James Corden’s got you covered.

Late Night Theater

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Lena Wilson

James Corden Teams Up with Audra McDonald and Dan Stevens to Perform A Quiet Place and Other Inappropriate Musicals

Molly Olmstead

McDonald’s Employees Across the Country File Sexual Harassment Complaints

Josh Levin

LeBron James’ 3-Year-Old Daughter Zhuri Is a Basketball Genius

Jonathan Foiles

Jordan Peterson Seems Like a Terrible Therapist

Isaac Chotiner

How Trump’s Meddling Threatens the Department of Justice—and the Rule of Law

Jennifer Oldham

They Make Gourmet Products and Pull Women Out of Poverty. Meet the Women’s Bean Project.

Claire North

Why Has Dystopia Transformed From the Cataclysmic to the Banally Creepy?

Molly Olmstead

Teen Who Started Oregon Wildfire Ordered to Pay $36 Million in Restitution

Sarah Kleiner

An Ohio Legislator Defied Energy Lobbyists. Then a “Dark Money” Group Helped Sink Her Congressional Campaign.

Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Help! Is It Gauche to Plan My Own 30th Birthday Party?

Strategist Editors

The Best Outdoor Games on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

Chris Molanphy

“This Is America,” the Video, Is a Smash. Will the Song Have Legs?

Most Read

Neil Gorsuch Just Demolished Labor Rights in a Frontal Attack on the New Deal

Mark Joseph Stern

How the C-Section Went From Last Resort to Overused

Rebecca Onion

The Baby Name Crisis of 2018 Is Upon Us

Rachelle Hampton

Trump’s Last Foray Into Arms-Control Talks Doesn’t Bode Well for His Kim Meeting

Fred Kaplan

Border Control Agent Detains Two U.S. Citizens After Overhearing Them Speaking Spanish at a Gas Station

Molly Olmstead

“This Is America,” the Video, Is a Smash. Will the Song Have Legs?

Chris Molanphy