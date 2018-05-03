Brow Beat

Watch Donald Glover Give You a Tour of Lando Calrissian’s Millennium Falcon

By

Most Star Wars fans are approaching the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story with cautious optimism (if not outright cynicism), but there’s one thing we’re all undeniably psyched for: Donald Glover as young Lando Calrissian. The Atlanta star is about to hit the big screen this spring as Solo’s frenemy, and now a new promo video is offering us a look at Mr. Calrissian’s pad, a retro-fitted Millennium Falcon.

Glover walks through the elaborate set piece with all the dryness of TV’s foremost auteur on black paranoia doing a Disney promo. It’s like watching the most hilariously idiosyncratic episode of MTV Cribs you’ve ever seen, until … the cape room.

“I got every cape, ‘kay?” Glover says, before launching into a hilarious riff on Calrissian’s flowy wardrobe. “I got an everyday cape. Sister’s wedding cape. Intergalactic President’s Day cape.
This is just ‘if-someone-gets-cold … cape.”

I’m Glover also reveals some boyish excitement in the cockpit, where, apparently, lighting effects can create the sensation of hyperdrive IRL. After propelling the ship into the stratosphere, the actor heaves a contented sigh. “I never get tired of that.”

Movies Star Wars

Lena Wilson is Slate’s culture intern.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Aaron Mak

Report: Facebook Has Fired Multiple Employees for Accessing Private Data to Snoop on Users

Marissa Martinelli

Samantha Bee Looks Back at All of Mark Zuckerberg’s Reasons to Apologize Over the Years

Bob Bauer

It’s Up to the Special Counsel and the Courts to Determine Whether Trump Can Be Indicted

Rachelle Hampton

Why Dating for Facebook’s Event-Based “Unlock” Feature Is Actually a Great Idea

Lena Wilson

Watch Donald Glover Give a Tour of Lando Calrissian’s Millennium Falcon

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Giuliani Says Daniels Payment Was Made to Keep Her Story From Coming Up During Campaign, Which Would Make it Illegal

Will Oremus

Don’t Worry, Elon Musk: This Is Not the Article You Don’t Want Me to Write

Lena Wilson

Roll Red Roll Is One of the Most Horrifying Documentaries I’ve Ever Watched, and Everybody Needs to See It

Yascha Mounk

Is It Morally Acceptable to Make Peace With a Leader Like Kim Jong-un?

Marissa Martinelli

Billboard Changes Its Chart-Ranking System to Privilege Music You Pay to Stream

Evan Urquhart

My Wife’s Girlfriend Moved in With Us—and Our Work-Life Balance Has Never Been Better

Aisha Harris

Camille Cosby Is Standing by Her Man, Compares His Conviction to the Murder of Emmett Till

Most Read

My Daughter Isn’t Out to Everyone. But Do I Have to Lie for Her?

Carvell Wallace

Rudy Giuliani May Have Just Implicated President Trump In Serious Campaign Finance Violations

Richard L. Hasen

Georgia Secretary of State Points Gun Toward Teen in Folksy New Ad

Molly Olmstead

Oh No, Someone Asked Simpsons Creator Matt Groening About Apu

Matthew Dessem

Kanye’s Brand of “Freethinking” Has a Long, Awful History

Rebecca Onion

The Absurd Reason Why Tesla’s Model 3 Assembly Line Kept Getting Delayed

Will Oremus