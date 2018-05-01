Brow Beat

Watch Charlamagne tha God Interview Kanye West for Two Hours

By

Kanye West has been teasing (and shilling for) an interview with Charlamagne tha God for some time now. Well, that interview is here—and it’s the length of a feature film. The two get deep about art, mental health, and whatever Kanye’s been going on about lately.* “I think I’m in a stronger place than I ever was, after the breakdown,” West says, referring to his 2016 hospitalization. “Or, I like to say, the breakthrough.”

The artist also tweeted out a clarification to one of his statements:

The full interview is available on Youtube and West’s new website, wegotlove.com.

Correction, May 1, 2018: This post originally stated that Charlamagne tha God is a rapper. He is a radio and television personality.

Hip-Hop Kanye West

Lena Wilson is Slate’s culture intern.

