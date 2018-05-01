Watch Charlamagne tha God Interview Kanye West for Two Hours

Kanye West has been teasing (and shilling for) an interview with Charlamagne tha God for some time now. Well, that interview is here—and it’s the length of a feature film. The two get deep about art, mental health, and whatever Kanye’s been going on about lately.* “I think I’m in a stronger place than I ever was, after the breakdown,” West says, referring to his 2016 hospitalization. “Or, I like to say, the breakthrough.”

The artist also tweeted out a clarification to one of his statements:

We are all great artists. I said something ego driven in the Charlamagne interview that I'd like to update. I said I was the greatest artist but we're all great artists. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 30, 2018

The full interview is available on Youtube and West’s new website, wegotlove.com.