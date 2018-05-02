Brow Beat

André Holland Faces Down Stephen King Scares in New Castle Rock Teaser

By

Aside from awards show mega-hit The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu has been struggling to keep up with competitors like Amazon and Netflix when it comes to original programming. Now, the streaming platform is hoping to appeal to horror fans—particularly fans of writer Stephen King—with its new series Castle Rock. The show, executive produced by J. J. Abrams, promises to give King his own cinematic (er, televisual?) universe. Castle Rock, one of Stephen King’s many fictional Maine towns, serves as a locus for his works’ creepy activity in this eerie series. Now, Hulu has dropped its first preview of the scares to come in anticipation of the show’s July 25 debut.

This new trailer shows lead André Holland, AKA Henry Deaver, as he investigates the town’s mysterious happenings. It looks like Castle Rock is out to appeal to longtime fans of the horror icon, with a supporting cast including cinematic King alums like Sissy Spacek and Bill Skarsgård, but Abrams fans certainly haven’t been left out, either. There’s a Lost-ish spookiness to the whole production—and not just because John Locke seems to be narrating.

Castle Rock looks like it’s sure to entice fans of mystery and Maine; we’ll just have to wait for the summer to find out more.

Trailers TV

Lena Wilson is Slate’s culture intern.

