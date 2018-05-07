A Giant Skillet Cookie for When a Bunch of Cookies Won’t Cut It

Ty Mecham

This recipe originally appeared on Food52.

What’s better than a warm batch of cookies fresh from the oven? A giant cookie warm and gooey from the skillet.

Baking cookies in a skillet or pan somehow makes a classic crowd-pleaser even more universal: The edges get crisp and crunchy, while chewy fans can still enjoy the soft center.

And—spoiler alert—they’re just as easy to make. All you need is a bowl and a nonstick pan (or if you’re cooking without nonstick, line the bottom with parchment paper).

In her newest book, Cookies in a Pan, author and food stylist Sabrina Fauda-Rôle outlines the steps: First, mix the dry ingredients together while you melt butter on very low heat. Once melted, take the pan away from the heat and add your egg and whisk before placing it back on the burner.

Next, add your dry ingredients while stirring with a whisk until the texture is nice and even. The cookie will, er, cook for about 10 minutes over low heat. And we mean really low—it’s pretty dang easy to burn your cookie’s bottom. When you’re adding your toppings, make sure to press the them into the dough, then cover and cook for five more minutes. After a 15-minute cool-down, enjoy a slice… or the whole skillet. We won’t judge if you don’t share.

Serves 6

The dough

½ cup (75 g/5 oz) plain (all-purpose) flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

¾ cup (75 g/2 ½ oz) ground almonds

¼ cup (60 g/2 oz) sugar

⅓ cup (100 g/3 ½ oz) salted butter

1 egg

The toppings

3 ounces (80 g) raspberries

2 tablespoons flaked almonds

See the full recipe on Food52.

