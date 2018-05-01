Brow Beat

The Trailer for Marvel’s First Movie After Infinity War Probably Shouldn’t Get Too Hung Up on Size

By

Hmm, 65 feet, you say? The first trailer for Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp is here, and the size jokes just won’t stop. Despite being able to shrink down, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man was conspicuously missing from the studio’s latest release, the superhero-packed Avengers: Infinity War. While the new trailer for the film doesn’t quite explain his absence, it does offer some levity after that brutal Infinity War ending, which, frankly, is a relief.

In the trailer, Ant-Man teams up with the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) to help her scientist father (Michael Douglas). He also gets really small! And then really big! But given that Ant-Man and the Wasp’s July 6 release date means that it’ll be the first Marvel Studios movie to follow megablockbuster Infinity War, which had the biggest opening weekend at the box office ever, it might want to keep the bragging about size to a minimum.

Movies

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.

