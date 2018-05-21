Tina Fey Revives Her Sarah Palin Impression for a Big Song and Dance Number on Saturday Night Live

There was no way Tina Fey was getting out of hosting the season finale of Saturday Night Live without reviving her devastating Sarah Palin impression, but no one could have predicted a Trump-themed version of “What I Did for Love,” from A Chorus Line. Palin has mostly exited the national stage since her 2008 vice presidential run, so much so that she gave the audience a refresher: “I was the first female on a Republican presidential ticket and now I get paid to tweet for Bass Pro Shops.” Palin—who introduces herself as “the ghost of Sarah Palin”—is there to deliver a message to the Trump White House about the transient nature of fate. “Enjoy your moment. Who knows how long it’ll last?”

Palin’s warbling solo becomes a duet with Aidy Bryant’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders, then Kate McKinnon’s Kellyanne Conway flies in from the ceiling and in no time at all there’s a Trump administration chorus line, including Fred Armisen as Michael Wolff and John Goodman as Rex Tillerson. Putting Palin in a musical number with Saturday Night Live’s Trump White House players is a smart way to get around the fact that Palin hasn’t been making much news lately, but the song isn’t half as funny as the spoken interludes where Fey gets a chance to play off Armisen and Goodman. Still, the idea that Trump administration officials might one day feel any regret is hilarious enough all by itself.