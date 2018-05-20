Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights’ Bonkers Pre-Game Ceremonies (and Their Hockey Players) Are Going to the Stanley Cup Final

By

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 18: The Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance the Golden Gila Monster, Golden Knights host Mark Shunock and entertainer Wayne Newton react after Newton sounded a siren in the Castle before the start of the first period of Game Four of the Western Conference Finals between the Winnipeg Jets and the Golden Knights during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 18, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights won 3-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Classic playoff hockey, starring Wayne Newton.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In their very first year of existence, the Vegas Golden Knights are headed to the Stanley Cup Final. They beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Sunday in the Western Conference Finals to continue this most unexpected run. The greatest expansion team in the history of American sports has made playoff success look easy, and the Knights have lost only three times total throughout the postseason. That’s a crying shame, because the truncated series have resulted in fewer games in Las Vegas, which is home to the most endearingly bonkers pre-game ceremony you will ever see.

Before players skated onto the T-Mobile Arena ice for Game 3 against Winnipeg last week, fans were treated to archery, an illuminated drum squad, pyrotechnics, Lord of the Rings-style voice overs, flying knights in full suits of armor, and a virtual fighter jet. It was enthralling, and a little much.

For Game 4, the team invited Wayne Newton to crank the horn, and he provided some thrills in his own unique way.

Las Vegas is home to countless overblown stage shows, so the Knights’ pre-game ceremony fits right in. However, there is something lovingly ad hoc about it all, like the most enthusiastic dinner theater performance of Camelot southern Nevada has ever seen. A recent New York Times story about the team’s entertainment producers mentions that the bow and arrow for the show were purchased at a local Bass Pro Shops outlet, and material for the simulated flames came from Hobby Lobby.

Of course, no one thought they’d actually be putting on pre-game performances come late May. The Knights were a 500-1 long shot to win the Stanley Cup at the start of the season, and they’ve made oddsmakers—and the rest of the NHL—look pretty silly since then.

Vegas will play either the Washington Capitals or the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final, depending how those teams’ series shakes out. Personally, I’m pulling for a Capitals victory, but that’s just because I’ve always wanted to see a knight fight a municipality acting as its nation’s seat of government. Either way, let’s hope it goes the distance—we need to see as many Vegas pre-game shows as possible.

Hockey NHL

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Nick Greene

The Vegas Golden Knights’ Bonkers Pre-Game Ceremonies (and Their Hockey Players) Are Going to the Stanley Cup Final

Daniel Politi

U.S. Is Putting Its Trade War With China “On Hold” for Now, Says Treasury Secretary

Matthew Dessem

Meet Gustaf Broman, the 19th Century Con Man Who Attempted to Cross the Atlantic in a Log Boat

Jim Newell

Has Paul Ryan Already Lost Control of the House?

Daniel Politi

Santa Fe Gunman Killed a Girl Who Reportedly Turned Down His Advances a Week Earlier

Daniel Politi

New NRA President Oliver North Blames School Shootings on Ritalin, “Culture of Violence”

Daniel Politi

Trump Doubles Down on Unhinged Rant, “Hereby Demands” Probe Into Whether FBI “Infiltrated” Campaign

Daniel Politi

Houston Police Chief Says He’s “Hit Rock Bottom” With Pro-Gun Views After School Shooting

Daniel Politi

Trump Goes on Twitter Rant About Mueller Probe and Asks: What About Her Emails?

Daniel Politi

It Wasn’t Just Russia: Donald Trump Jr. Met Gulf States Emissary Who Offered Election Help

Nick Greene

These Amazing LeBron Assists Deserve Names

Daniel Politi

Obama’s Education Secretary: Parents Should Pull Children From Schools Until Gun Laws Change

Most Read

Why We Loved Harry’s Wedding-Aisle Lip Bite—and Can’t Resist Overanalyzing Couples’ Body Language

Heather Schwedel

The Best Hats and Most Flamboyant Fascinators From the 2018 Royal Wedding

Marissa Martinelli

I’m a Royals-Hater, Yet Even I Loved This Royal Wedding

June Thomas

Bishop Michael Curry’s Sermon at the Royal Wedding Was a Subtly Radical Piece of Theology

Ruth Graham

Why Would You Want to Switch to YouTube Music?

Christina Bonnington

Texas School Shooter Spared People He Liked “So He Could Have His Story Told”

Daniel Politi