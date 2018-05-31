Brow Beat

Punks and Musical Theater Geeks Can Unite Over This Cover of Hamilton’s “Helpless”

By

Schuyler sister, meet riot grrrl: This month’s Hamilton bonus is a cover of “Helpless” by the Regrettes that will surely delight musical theater geeks and punks alike. Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced the song on Twitter, crediting musician and record producer Mike Elizondo for connecting him with the band, who released their debut album, Feel Your Feelings Fool!, just last year.

“Helpless” was previously covered on The Hamilton Mixtape by Ashanti and Ja Rule, whose duets actually inspired Miranda’s original. The Regrettes’ reimagining is refreshingly different, not to mention it’s the rare song that inspires both headthrashing and jazz hands.

Miranda also offered up a convenient playlist of all of the #Hamildrops released so far:

Hamilton Music

