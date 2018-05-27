Sports

The Houston Rockets Blew a 17-Point Lead With Remarkable Panache

By

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 26: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets reacts to a play against the Golden State Warriors during Game Six of the Western Conference Finals in the 2018 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 26, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
James Harden is rather perplexed.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Even without starting point guard Chris Paul, the Houston Rockets found themselves sitting pretty in Saturday night’s Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. By the end of the first quarter, the Rockets were up 39-22 against the Golden State Warriors and on the cusp of the NBA Finals. But that insurmountable-seeming lead turned out to be extremely surmountable.

The surmounting started slowly, then came all at once. In the end, the scoreboard said Golden State 115, Houston 86. It was quite the turnaround, one best explained by some high-octane arithmetic.

—The Warriors won the second half by a score of 64-25.

—Golden State went on a 45-12 run in the final 18 minutes.

—The Rockets scored 24 points just on 3-pointers in the first quarter. You’ll recall that they scored 25 points in the entire second half.

This last one is not a stat, but it is important nonetheless:

Will the Warriors spot the Rockets more than 17 points in the first quarter of Game 7? Tune in to find out.

Basketball NBA

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Nick Greene

The Houston Rockets Blew a 17-Point Lead With Remarkable Panache

Matthew Dessem

Every Durango Kid Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best, With No Further Explanation

Daniel Politi

Swastikas Spray-Painted on More Than 200 Headstones in Illinois Cemetery

Daniel Politi

Leaders of Two Koreas Meet Again Amid Hints That Trump Summit May Happen After All

Nick Greene

Sympathy for Liverpool Goalkeeper Loris Karius, Who Messed Up Real Bad At the Worst Possible Time

Matthew Dessem

Will Meghan Markle’s New California-Inspired Coat of Arms Convince Millennials to Embrace Traditional Heraldry?

Daniel Politi

Trump’s Saturday of Lies: President Says Official Who Briefed Reporters “Doesn’t Exist”

Nick Greene

Mohamed Salah Subbed Out of Champions League Final In Tears Because Sports Are Awful

Daniel Politi

Outrage Grows as Horror of Policy to Split Children and Parents at Border Becomes Clear

Daniel Politi

It Wasn’t Even Close: Ireland Votes by a Landslide to Legalize Abortion

Strategist Editors

The Best Outdoor Tents on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

Nick Greene

LeBron? LeBron. LeBron!

Most Read

The Disastrous Arrested Development Interview Proved the Very Thing It Was Meant to Hide

Lili Loofbourow

Amazon Should Be Very Careful About Banning Customers for Making Too Many Returns

Felix Salmon

Trump’s Saturday of Lies: President Says Official Who Briefed Reporters “Doesn’t Exist”

Daniel Politi

Leave Ryker and Questin and Anbre Alone: It Makes Perfect Sense That Mormons Give Their Kids Unusual Names

Haley Swenson

Why Did Harvey Weinstein Bring a Stack of Books to the Police Station?

Daniel Engber

Outrage Grows as Horror of Policy to Split Children and Parents at Border Becomes Clear

Daniel Politi