The Houston Rockets Blew a 17-Point Lead With Remarkable Panache

James Harden is rather perplexed. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Even without starting point guard Chris Paul, the Houston Rockets found themselves sitting pretty in Saturday night’s Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. By the end of the first quarter, the Rockets were up 39-22 against the Golden State Warriors and on the cusp of the NBA Finals. But that insurmountable-seeming lead turned out to be extremely surmountable.

The surmounting started slowly, then came all at once. In the end, the scoreboard said Golden State 115, Houston 86. It was quite the turnaround, one best explained by some high-octane arithmetic.

—The Warriors won the second half by a score of 64-25.

—Golden State went on a 45-12 run in the final 18 minutes.

—The Rockets scored 24 points just on 3-pointers in the first quarter. You’ll recall that they scored 25 points in the entire second half.

The Rockets got outscored by 1.625 points per minute in the second half — HSAC (@Harvard_Sports) May 27, 2018

Warriors fell down by 17 in the first quarter and outscored Houston 93-47 the rest of the way. That’s a 46-point turnaround in 36 minutes. — Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) May 27, 2018

The 46 points that the Warriors outscored the Rockets in quarters 2-4 was the highest 2nd-4th quarter point differential in a playoff game since 1956, when the Minneapolis Lakers outscored the St. Louis Hawks 108-60 — HSAC (@Harvard_Sports) May 27, 2018

This last one is not a stat, but it is important nonetheless:

Game 7 in Houston baby...let’s do this @warriors #NBAPlayoffs — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) May 27, 2018

Will the Warriors spot the Rockets more than 17 points in the first quarter of Game 7? Tune in to find out.