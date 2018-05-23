The Daily Show Is Publishing a Book Based on The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library

Donald Trump honors NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. in Washington, DC on May 21, 2018. Saul Loeb / Getty Images

The Daily Show’s ambitious, pop-up exhibit, The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library, opened for a weekend on the Upper West Side of Manhattan last summer. The free museum, which featured exhibits including testimony from celebrities who had been @’ed by the President and conflicting tweets from pre- and post-presidential Trump, became a viral hit. Now, the show aims to immortalize “Trump’s finest 140-character works” by recreating the pop-up museum in book form.

This weekend, The Daily Show Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library. 3 W 57th St. NYC. Be there. https://t.co/qcGi1MCuUf pic.twitter.com/455HxPGIHP — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 13, 2017

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library hits shelved July 31, and will include an introduction by Trevor Noah and foreword by Pulitzer-Prize-winning historian Jon Meacham. It will feature photographs from the Twitter Library exhibit, as well as a space for readers to chronicle Trump’s future tweets. The book will include sections to reflect the Library’s various different exhibits: “Sad! A Retrospective” and “Trumpstradamus” will join the aforementioned “Trump vs. Trump” and “The Greatest Battles.”

This little slice of history, published by Penguin Random House’s Spiegel & Grau, will join other Daily Show tomes like Jon Stewart’s America (The Book) and The Daily Show (The Book).