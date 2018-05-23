Brow Beat

The Daily Show Is Publishing a Book Based on The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library

US President Donald Trump speaks as he honors NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. and his team, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, May 21, 2018.
Donald Trump honors NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. in Washington, DC on May 21, 2018.
Saul Loeb / Getty Images

The Daily Show’s ambitious, pop-up exhibit, The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library, opened for a weekend on the Upper West Side of Manhattan last summer. The free museum, which featured exhibits including testimony from celebrities who had been @’ed by the President and conflicting tweets from pre- and post-presidential Trump, became a viral hit. Now, the show aims to immortalize “Trump’s finest 140-character works” by recreating the pop-up museum in book form.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library hits shelved July 31, and will include an introduction by Trevor Noah and foreword by Pulitzer-Prize-winning historian Jon Meacham. It will feature photographs from the Twitter Library exhibit, as well as a space for readers to chronicle Trump’s future tweets. The book will include sections to reflect the Library’s various different exhibits: “Sad! A Retrospective” and “Trumpstradamus” will join the aforementioned “Trump vs. Trump” and “The Greatest Battles.”

This little slice of history, published by Penguin Random House’s Spiegel & Grau, will join other Daily Show tomes like Jon Stewart’s America (The Book) and The Daily Show (The Book).

