The Daily Show Tries and Fails to Explain Rudy Giuliani

By

The question of what on earth Rudy Giuliani is thinking has never been more urgent than it is right now. If we’re all very, very, lucky, it will never be this urgent again.
But while we’re stuck here, The Daily Show took a stab at explaining what’s going on, with the help of Senior Legal Correspondent Michael Kosta. Finding any method at all in Giuliani’s madness seems like a tall order, but Kosta zooms right past that to the even less likely position that the president’s new lawyer is a genius. It sounds indefensible, but Kosta’s explanation kind of makes sense:

Here’s how I know Rudy is a genius: Before he showed up, the facts in this case seemed obvious. Donald Trump paid hush money to a porn star three weeks before the election—open and shut case. But now, thanks to Rudy, what do we know? We know the president didn’t pay Cohen to pay Daniels, except he did, but from a general legal fund, which didn’t exist, unless it does. Either way, the president didn’t know about it, other than the parts he knew, which was nothing. And clearly, no campaign finance laws were broken, because Trump was going to pay Stormy Daniels or not regardless of the election. And this massive, tiny payment was chump change that also made her rich. You can trust Rudy on that, because he’s an expert on campaign finance, even though he knows nothing, because he just started on the case, like, an hour ago.

Giuliani as a sort of legal squid clouding the waters may not be the kind of mental image America needs right now, but it’s considerably better than the other image the segment conjures up. No spoilers, but it involves Venn diagrams, the president, motorboating, and everyone in America clawing their eyes out. Maybe put on some safety goggles before pressing play?

