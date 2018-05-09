Brow Beat

Trevor Noah Breaks Down the Eric Schneiderman Allegations

By

Another day, another alleged predator outed by Ronan Farrow. Tuesday brought us the news of New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman, who, according to the allegations of several women, was an alcoholic who beat his partners (often during sex), threatened to kill them if they left, and referred to one of them, who is Sri Lankan, as his “brown slave.” The Democrat resigned from his position just a few hours after the New Yorker published their exposé.

Naturally, Trevor Noah and The Daily Show had to weigh in on this latest scandal, and he was shocked by the news. “He’s like the one guy they wouldn’t let into Westworld,” Noah said, appalled at Schneiderman’s sadism. He then went on to cover all of the ways in which Schneiderman championed women and minorities throughout his career. From suing Trump over DACA to advocating for birth control coverage, Schneiderman appeared to be a living manifestation of #NotAllMen. “This is like finding out Robert Mueller has been taking secret vacations with Putin,” Noah quipped.

Correspondent Dulce Sloan weighed in on the whole affair, particularly his hypocritical advocacy: “He pushed for tougher laws that are gonna make it easier for us to throw his ass in jail. Thank you! I wish every user would build a Wile E. Coyote trap for themselves.”

Of course, Noah couldn’t comment on this story, co-authored by Jane Mayer and Ronan Farrow, without pointing out that the latter had been a guest on The Daily Show the night before.
According to the host, Farrow had been finishing a story in his green room. “I had no idea he was ending an attorney general’s career over our WiFi,” he marveled.
“And since I pay for the WiFi, I’d like to think that I did my part.”

#MeToo Late Night The Daily Show Trevor Noah

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Lena Wilson

Watch Trevor Noah Break Down the Eric Schneiderman Abuse Allegations

Marissa Martinelli

The Fifty Shades Freed Honest Trailer Does a Perfect Parody of Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love” Remix

Molly Olmstead

North Korea Releases Three American Prisoners Ahead of Talks with the U.S.

Ingfei Chen

We Might Be Able to Grow Human Organs Inside of Animals. Should We?

Lawrence Ware

Come Sunday Takes the Challenges of Faith Seriously. We Need More Movies Like It.

Molly Olmstead

Coffee Shop Baristas Fired After Duke Vice President Complained About Rap Song

Arvind Dilawar

There Are Thousands of Secret Patents That the U.S. Government Refuses to Make Public

Ben Rothenberg

Amid Eurovision’s Glitter, Songs About Immigration and #MeToo

Heather Schwedel

Fans of Elon Musk and Grimes Are Worried Their Relationship Has Broken Art and Capitalism

Strategist Editors

The Best Deodorant, According to Professional Sweaters

Carvell Wallace

How Do I Explain Death to a Toddler?

Matthew Dessem

Jordan Peele’s Follow-Up to Get Out Has a Title, a Poster, a Release Date, and Maybe Lupita Nyong’o

Most Read

Trump Has Wrecked One of the Most Successful Arms-Control Deals in Modern History

Fred Kaplan

How Michael Cohen’s Apparent Russia Payment Might Help Prove Collusion

Jed Shugerman

“This Is America” Is What Happens When Childish Gambino and Atlanta Become One

Aisha Harris

Our One Fight: Live a Little vs. Rainy Day

Jordana Williams and Sean Williams

How Do I Explain Death to a Toddler?

Carvell Wallace

Eric Schneiderman’s Absurd Excuses Make an Excellent Argument for Affirmative Consent

Christina Cauterucci