Watch Trevor Noah Break Down the Eric Schneiderman Abuse Allegations

Another day, another alleged predator outed by Ronan Farrow. Tuesday brought us the news of New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman, who, according to the allegations of several women, was an alcoholic who beat his partners (often during sex), threatened to kill them if they left, and referred to one of them, who is Sri Lankan, as his “brown slave.” The Democrat resigned from his position just a few hours after the New Yorker published their exposé.

Naturally, Trevor Noah and The Daily Show had to weigh in on this latest scandal, and he was shocked by the news. “He’s like the one guy they wouldn’t let into Westworld,” Noah said, appalled at Schneiderman’s sadism. He then went on to cover all of the ways in which Schneiderman championed women and minorities throughout his career. From suing Trump over DACA to advocating for birth control coverage, Schneiderman appeared to be a living manifestation of #NotAllMen. “This is like finding out Robert Mueller has been taking secret vacations with Putin,” Noah quipped.

Correspondent Dulce Sloan weighed in on the whole affair, particularly his hypocritical advocacy: “He pushed for tougher laws that are gonna make it easier for us to throw his ass in jail. Thank you! I wish every user would build a Wile E. Coyote trap for themselves.”

Of course, Noah couldn’t comment on this story, co-authored by Jane Mayer and Ronan Farrow, without pointing out that the latter had been a guest on The Daily Show the night before.

According to the host, Farrow had been finishing a story in his green room. “I had no idea he was ending an attorney general’s career over our WiFi,” he marveled.

“And since I pay for the WiFi, I’d like to think that I did my part.”