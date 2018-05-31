Trevor Noah: When Even Fox News Can’t Defend Roseanne’s Racism, You Know It’s Bad

Trevor Noah has an idea about how ABC can make amends for Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet beyond simply canceling her show. “I think they should go one step further and reboot Family Matters with a super woke Steve Urkel,” the Daily Show host suggested on Wednesday night, before giving us a sample of how that might go. “Did I do that? Or was it the oppressive socio-economic system that sees black men as a menace?”

Barr’s tweet, which compared former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to a mix between the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes, was so obviously bad that even “the anti-PC brigade” at Fox News couldn’t really stand up for her, though they did put their own, unique spin on the story. Jesse Watters, for instance, helpfully pointed out that while Barr’s invocation of the Muslim Brotherhood was pretty routine, it was the comparison between a black woman and an ape that made Barr’s tweet “so toxic.” Noah called Waters a “racism chemist” who might as well have stated, “Trust me, when you’ve been saying racist shit as long as I have, you get a feel for it.”

Barr has since blamed the tweet in part on taking the prescription drug Ambien, which inevitably led The Daily Show to make a fake commercial—and they weren’t the only one. Samantha Bee and Full Frontal also got in on the joke.

They say there’s no such thing as bad publicity, but all these “side effects include racism” jokes can’t possibly be good for Ambien’s brand.