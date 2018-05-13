Sports

The Celtics Deleted a Tweet About LeBron Before it Could Curse Marcus Morris

The bulletin board material vanished, and Boston won Game 1.

By

BOSTON, MA - MAY 13: Marcus Morris #13 of the Boston Celtics dives into the Cleveland Cavaliers bench during the second quarter in Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 13, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Morris was all over LeBron and the Cavs on Sunday.
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics vivisected the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, winning Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals 108-83. LeBron James was not his incandescent self, scoring 15 points while going 0-5 from deep. Much of this was thanks to Marcus Morris, who earned a starting spot against the Cavaliers because of the matchup with James. The Celtics’ official website and Twitter account had predicted his sturdy defensive play, but they deleted any evidence of their clairvoyance.

On Friday, the Celtics official Twitter account tweeted, “LeBron James has been on a tear during the postseason, but history suggests that Marcus Morris could help slow him down.” On Saturday, Cleveland sportswriter Ben Axelrod spotted that the tweet had been deleted.

The tweet linked to a Celtics.com story with the headline, “History Suggests Morris Could Challenge LeBron in ECF.” I’m sure the article made some good points, though I can’t be sure as it appears to have been scrubbed as well. The URL now directs to a generic landing page. Were Russian hackers responsible? Or, perhaps, a Celtics staffer realized that it might not be the best idea to give LeBron any unneeded inspiration.

Who knows whether that ephemeral bulletin board material ever made it to any actual bulletin boards, but, for Game 1 at least, Morris’ performance lived up to the deleted content. He scored 21 points on a tidy 12 shots, and kept LeBron in check as well as anyone has all postseason.

While Morris was brilliant, he was just one of many Celtics to impress on Sunday. Boston’s team defense stifled the Cavaliers, holding them to 36 percent shooting (and 15 percent from deep). The Celtics recovered quickly in transition, closed out on 3-point shooters, and did basically everything that made them the top-ranked defensive team during the regular season.

LeBron rarely strings two bad performances together, so Tuesday’s Game 2 will be a big test for Boston. Morris’ play has given the Celtics plenty of reason to be confident, though they might not want to tweet about it just yet.

Basketball NBA

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Nick Greene

LeBron James Uses Superhuman Memory to Accurately Recall How the Cavs Blew It

Nick Greene

The Celtics Deleted a Tweet About LeBron Before it Could Curse Marcus Morris

Daniel Politi

Aide Told Meghan McCain She Would Publicly Apologize for Remark About Her Father, But Still Hasn’t

Matthew Dessem

Seann William Scott Will Replace Clayne Crawford in Lethal Weapon’s Third Season

Daniel Politi

Trump Praises Late Mom in Mother’s Day Video—But Fails to Mention Melania

Daniel Politi

Nigerian Woman Allegedly Kicked Off United Flight After White Man Complained of Her “Pungent” Odor

Matthew Dessem

André 3000 Celebrated Mother’s Day by Releasing Two New Songs

Daniel Politi

In Stunning Reversal, Trump Vows to Help China’s ZTE Stay in Business After U.S. Sanctions

Daniel Politi

Hawaii Warns of “Explosive Eruption” as New Fissures Open Spewing Lava

Daniel Politi

Family of Six Suicide Bombers, Including Two Young Children, Attack Indonesian Churches

Christina Bonnington

Why the Apple Store Is Selling a Bike Helmet

Matthew Dessem

Saturday Night Live Tests the Limits of the Fisheye Lens in This Ad for a High School Graduation Ceremony

Most Read

Mueller Is Looking Into Ford’s Rejection of Michael Cohen’s Consulting Services

Daniel Politi

White Wisconsin Police Officer Caught on Camera Punching Black Teen in Face

Daniel Politi

The Do’s and Don’ts of Engaging in a LeBron vs. Jordan Debate

Nick Greene

White House Budget Director Defends Aide Over “Dying” McCain “Joke”

Daniel Politi

Hawaii Warns of “Explosive Eruption” as New Fissures Open Spewing Lava

Daniel Politi

Why the Apple Store Is Selling a Bike Helmet

Christina Bonnington