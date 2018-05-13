The Celtics Deleted a Tweet About LeBron Before it Could Curse Marcus Morris

Morris was all over LeBron and the Cavs on Sunday. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics vivisected the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, winning Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals 108-83. LeBron James was not his incandescent self, scoring 15 points while going 0-5 from deep. Much of this was thanks to Marcus Morris, who earned a starting spot against the Cavaliers because of the matchup with James. The Celtics’ official website and Twitter account had predicted his sturdy defensive play, but they deleted any evidence of their clairvoyance.

On Friday, the Celtics official Twitter account tweeted, “LeBron James has been on a tear during the postseason, but history suggests that Marcus Morris could help slow him down.” On Saturday, Cleveland sportswriter Ben Axelrod spotted that the tweet had been deleted.

Looks like the Celtics official account deleted its tweet suggesting Marcus Morris could slow down LeBron pic.twitter.com/jcLpKa1bko — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) May 12, 2018

The tweet linked to a Celtics.com story with the headline, “History Suggests Morris Could Challenge LeBron in ECF.” I’m sure the article made some good points, though I can’t be sure as it appears to have been scrubbed as well. The URL now directs to a generic landing page. Were Russian hackers responsible? Or, perhaps, a Celtics staffer realized that it might not be the best idea to give LeBron any unneeded inspiration.

Who knows whether that ephemeral bulletin board material ever made it to any actual bulletin boards, but, for Game 1 at least, Morris’ performance lived up to the deleted content. He scored 21 points on a tidy 12 shots, and kept LeBron in check as well as anyone has all postseason.

"My size," Marcus Morris tells me is the greatest tool he has in his matchup against James. "I’m 6-9, 240. I think that’s the perfect size to guard a guy like that, who's probably 6-9, 260. Having the height, the length and the power, too, that all helps." https://t.co/ajQR7pQppT — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) May 11, 2018

While Morris was brilliant, he was just one of many Celtics to impress on Sunday. Boston’s team defense stifled the Cavaliers, holding them to 36 percent shooting (and 15 percent from deep). The Celtics recovered quickly in transition, closed out on 3-point shooters, and did basically everything that made them the top-ranked defensive team during the regular season.

LeBron rarely strings two bad performances together, so Tuesday’s Game 2 will be a big test for Boston. Morris’ play has given the Celtics plenty of reason to be confident, though they might not want to tweet about it just yet.