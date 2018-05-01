The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in May

Coco, Dunkirk, Pride and Prejudice, and A Nightmare on Elm Street. Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Disney; Syncopy/Warner Bros.; BBC; New Line Cinema.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, Hulu, HBO Now, and Amazon Prime. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one service. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive May 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Hellboy II: The Golden Army. Universal

Must Watch

Coco (May 29)

Good Watch

Amelie

Beautiful Girls

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story (May 31)

Faces Places (May 5)

God’s Own Country (May 15)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Mamma Mia! (May 16)

Scream 2

Shrek

Small Town Crime (May 19)

The Bourne Ultimatum

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (May 16)

Nostalgia Watch

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Sliding Doors

Weepy Watch

Bridge to Terabithia (May 19)

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Family Watch

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures Season 1

Pocoyo and Cars

Pocoyo and the Space Circus

If You Need a Laugh

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife (May 13)

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives (May 8)

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City

Queens of Comedy Season 1

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life (May 25)

Tig Notaro: Happy To Be Here (May 22)

If You’re Bored

27: Gone Too Soon

89 (May 16)

A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana

Arrow Season 6 (Date TBA)

Darc

Desolation (May 8)

Dirty Girl (May 9)

Scandal Season 7 (May 19)

Dynasty (2017) Season 1 (Date TBA)

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce Season 4 (May 15)

Grand Designs Seasons 13-14 (May 15)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Jailbreak (May 2)

Lo Más Sencillo Es Complicarlo Todo (May 4)

Mr. Woodcock

My Perfect Romance

No Estoy Loca (May 4)

Reasonable Doubt

Red Dragon

Riverdale Season 2 (Date TBA)

Señora Acero Season 4 (May 21)

Shooter Season 2 (May 22)

Simon Season 1

Some Kind of Beautiful (May 20)

Supernatural Season 13 (Date TBA)

Survivors Guide to Prison (May 24)

The Carter Effect

The Clapper

The Flash Season 4 (Date TBA)

The Game 365 Seasons 15-16 (May 15)

The Kingdom (May 16)

The Phantom of the Opera (May 14)

The Reaping

The Strange Name Movie

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V Season 2

Wanted (May 16)

Netflix Original Programming

A Little Help with Carol Burnett (May 4)

Anon (May 4)

Bill Nye Saves the World Season 3 (May 11)

Busted! Season 1 (May 4)

Cargo (May 18)

Catching Feelings (May 18)

Dear White People Volume 2 (May 4)

End Game (May 4)

Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist (May 11)

Explained (May 23)

Fauda Season 2 (May 24)

Forgive Us Our Debts (May 4)

Ibiza (May 25)

Inspector Gadget Season 4 (May 18)

Kong: King of the Apes Season 2 (May 4)

Manhunt (May 4)

Mob Psycho 100 Season 1 (May 22)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Tina Fey (May 4)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Howard Stern (May 31)

Sara’s Notebook (May 26)

Sometimes

Spirit Riding Free Season 5 (May 11)

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2 (May 22)

The Break with Michelle Wolf Series Premiere (May 27)

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale Season Finale (May 13)

The Kissing Booth (May 11)

The Rain Season 1 (May 4)

The Toys That Made Us Season 2 (May 25)

The Who Was? Show Season 1 (May 11)

Trollhunters: Part 3 (May 25)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 (May 30)

HBO

You’ve Got Mail. Warner Bros.

Must Watch

Dunkirk (May 12)

Good Watch

Avatar

Dead Calm

Cleopatra (1963)

Garden State

In the Cut (Director’s Cut)

Kill the Messenger

Lady Macbeth (May 3)

Patti Cake$ (May 26)

Seabiscuit

Secretary

You’ve Got Mail

Family Watch

The Lego Ninjago Movie (May 5)

The One With Tom Hardy

Star Trek: Nemesis

If You’re Bored

A Sound of Thunder

Dude, Where’s My Car?

Eurotrip (Unrated)

Fist Fight (May 27)

Jiejie (May 7)

June (May 7)

Maps to the Stars

The Newton Boys

Remittance (May 7)

Wolves at the Door

HBO Original Programming

2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (May 5)

A Dangerous Son (May 7)

Fahrenheit 451 (May 19)

The Final Year (May 21)

The Tale (May 26)

Season Premieres

Being Serena Series Premiere (May 2)

Season Finales

Barry Season 1 (May 13)

Being Serena Series Finale (May 30)

Silicon Valley Season 5 (May 13)

Estrenos

Hijo por Hijo (AKA Child for Child)

La cordillera (AKA The Summit) (May 4)

La educación del Rey (AKA Rey’s Education) (May 11)

Amazon

Murder on the Orient Express. EMI Films

Must Watch

Bull Durham

Rocky

Good Watch

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

An Inconvenient Truth

Baby Boom

Back to School

Bad News Bears (1976)

Beatriz at Dinner (May 19)

Eight Men Out

Foxfire

Frailty

Ghost Town

Goat

Holy Air

The Hurt Locker

Insomnia

The Lost World

Manhunter

Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

Saturday Church

Starting Out in the Evening

Still Mine (May 12)

The Box

The Elephant Man

The House I Live In

The Wedding Plan (May 27)

Thief

Thirst Street

Warrior (May 5)

Wonder Boys

Family Watch

Wild Thornberrys

Nostalgia Watch

The Golden Compass

Binge Watch

Orphan Black Season 5 (May 12)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (1981)

The Office (UK)

Binge Watch: Period Drama Edition

Aristocrats

Banished

Bleak House

Charles II: The Power and the Passion

Daniel Deronda

David Copperfield (1986)

Desperate Romantics

Howards End Season 1 (May 29)

Ivanhoe

Jane Eyre (1983)

Jane Eyre (2006)

Life in Squares

Little Dorrit

Lorna Doone

Love in a Cold Climate

Mansfield Park

Martin Chuzzlewit

Middlemarch

Moonstone

Oliver Twist (1985)

Oliver Twist (2007)

Our Mutual Friend

Pride and Prejudice (1995)

Sense and Sensibility (1981)

Sense and Sensibility (2008)

Tess of D’Urbervilles (2008)

The Buccaneers

The Pickwick Papers

The Tenant of Wildfell Hall

Tom Jones

Vanity Fair (1998)

The Way We Live Now (2001)

007 Watch

Diamonds Are Forever

Dr. No

From Russia with Love

Goldfinger

Live and Let Die

Never Say Never Again

Octopussy

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

Thunderball

You Only Live Twice

Nostalgia Watch

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

The Brady Bunch Movie

If You’re Bored

3 Ways to Get a Husband

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Very Brady Sequel

Barefoot

Baywatch (May 12)

Beast of Burden (May 23)

The Benchwarmers

The Benefactor

Beyond Borders

Blame

Brother Nature

Cool World

The Counterfeit Traitor

The Crow

Cyborg

Diablo Guardian Season 1 (May 5)

Elizabethtown

Evolution

Gator

The Hangman

Hot Boyz

How to Be a Latin Lover (May 15)

Immigration Tango

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack

Just Getting Started (May 27)

Kalifornia

The Last Castle

The Legend of Bagger Vance

Love Is a Gun

Men with Brooms

New Rose Hotel

Ninja Masters

Outcast

Perfect Score

Perfume: Story of a Murderer

Psychopaths

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Sabrina (1995)

Set Up

Shooters (May 19)

Sinbad (2012)

Strategic Air Command

The Saint

Twisted

Untamed Heart

Wish Upon a Star

Amazon Original Programming

Dino Dana Season 2 (May 22)

Last Flag Flying (May 4)

Picnic at Hanging Rock Season 1 (May 25)

Rocky and Bullwinkle Season 1A (May 11)

You Are Wanted Season 2 (May 18)

Hulu

I, Tonya. Neon

Must Watch

Bull Durham

Rocky

Traffic

Good Watch

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

American Folk (May 21)

Baby Boom

Beatriz at Dinner (May 19)

Bride and Prejudice

Dirty Pretty Things

Eight Men Out

Foxfire

Frank Serpico (May 12)

I, Tonya (May 31)

Into the Fade (May 11)

It’s a Disaster (May 15)

Jane (May 12)

Manhunter

Please Stand By (May 31)

Rain Man (May 31)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (May 12)

Still Mine (May 12)

Thief

The Box

The House I Live In

The Matrix

The Wedding Plan (May 27)

Binge Watch

Drunk History: Complete Season 5A (May 5)

Family Watch

The Swan Princess Christmas

The Swan Princess: The Mystery of the Enchanted Treasure

Star vs. The Forces of Evil Season 3 (May 7)

Nostalgia Watch

Men in Black II

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

She’s All That

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Right Before You Go to Bed Watch

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

If You’re Bored

3 Ways to Get a Husband

12 Monkeys Season 3 (May 16)

A Very Brady Sequel

America’s Got Talent Season 13 (May 30)

American Ninja Warrior Season 10 Premiere (May 31)

Animals (May 15)

Back to School

Barefoot

Baywatch (May 12)

The Beatles: Made on Merseyside

Bleeding Heart (May 11)

Booty Call

Breakable You

Claws Season 1 (May 11)

The Counterfeit Traitor

The Crow

The Crow II: City of Angels

The Crow III: Salvation

The Crow IV: Wicked Prayer

Curvature (May 24)

Demolition Man

Elizabethtown

Emperor

Executive Decision

Gator

Godzilla (1998)

Half Magic (May 23)

Hangman

Here to be Heard: The Story of the Slits

Hollywood Game Night: Red Nose Day Special (May 25)

Hot Boyz

How to be a Latin Lover (May 15)

Immigration Tango

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack

Kalifornia

Knights of the Damned (May 16)

The Longest Week (May 5)

Lost in Vagueness

Love Is a Gun

Mad to be Normal (May 25)

Malena

Man of the House

Men with Brooms

Mobile Suit Gundam The Origin Season 1 (May 5)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (May 16)

Neat (May 21)

Never Back Down

New Guy

New Rose Hotel

Ninja Masters

No Greater Love

The Other F Word (May 15)

The Pallbearer

Periods. (May 15)

Pink Panther 2

Pret-a-Porter

Priest (2011)

Race for your Life, Charlie Brown

Running Wild with Bear Grylls Season 4 Premiere (May 8)

School Ties

Set Up

Shooters (May 19)

The Snapper (May 15)

Soul of a Banquet (May 15)

Starting Out in the Evening

The Strain Season 4 (May 16)

Strategic Air Command

The Strange Ones (May 15)

T@gged Season 2 (May 9)

Take Every Wave (May 15)

Tonight She Comes (May 13)

To Rome with Love

Untamed Heart

Warrior (May 5)

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare

World of Dance Season 2 (May 30)

Valkyrie

Hulu Original Programming

All Night Season 1 (May 11)