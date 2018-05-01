The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in May

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, Hulu, HBO Now, and Amazon Prime. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one service. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive May 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Coco (May 29)
Good Watch
Amelie
Beautiful Girls
Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story (May 31)
Faces Places (May 5)
God’s Own Country (May 15)
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Mamma Mia! (May 16)
Scream 2
Shrek
Small Town Crime (May 19)
The Bourne Ultimatum
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (May 16)
Nostalgia Watch
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Sliding Doors
Weepy Watch
Bridge to Terabithia (May 19)
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Family Watch
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures Season 1
Pocoyo and Cars
Pocoyo and the Space Circus
If You Need a Laugh
Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife (May 13)
Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives (May 8)
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City
Queens of Comedy Season 1
Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life (May 25)
Tig Notaro: Happy To Be Here (May 22)
If You’re Bored
27: Gone Too Soon
89 (May 16)
A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
Arrow Season 6 (Date TBA)
Darc
Desolation (May 8)
Dirty Girl (May 9)
Scandal Season 7 (May 19)
Dynasty (2017) Season 1 (Date TBA)
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce Season 4 (May 15)
Grand Designs Seasons 13-14 (May 15)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Jailbreak (May 2)
Lo Más Sencillo Es Complicarlo Todo (May 4)
Mr. Woodcock
My Perfect Romance
No Estoy Loca (May 4)
Reasonable Doubt
Red Dragon
Riverdale Season 2 (Date TBA)
Señora Acero Season 4 (May 21)
Shooter Season 2 (May 22)
Simon Season 1
Some Kind of Beautiful (May 20)
Supernatural Season 13 (Date TBA)
Survivors Guide to Prison (May 24)
The Carter Effect
The Clapper
The Flash Season 4 (Date TBA)
The Game 365 Seasons 15-16 (May 15)
The Kingdom (May 16)
The Phantom of the Opera (May 14)
The Reaping
The Strange Name Movie
Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V Season 2
Wanted (May 16)
Netflix Original Programming
A Little Help with Carol Burnett (May 4)
Anon (May 4)
Bill Nye Saves the World Season 3 (May 11)
Busted! Season 1 (May 4)
Cargo (May 18)
Catching Feelings (May 18)
Dear White People Volume 2 (May 4)
End Game (May 4)
Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist (May 11)
Explained (May 23)
Fauda Season 2 (May 24)
Forgive Us Our Debts (May 4)
Ibiza (May 25)
Inspector Gadget Season 4 (May 18)
Kong: King of the Apes Season 2 (May 4)
Manhunt (May 4)
Mob Psycho 100 Season 1 (May 22)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Tina Fey (May 4)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Howard Stern (May 31)
Sara’s Notebook (May 26)
Sometimes
Spirit Riding Free Season 5 (May 11)
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2 (May 22)
The Break with Michelle Wolf Series Premiere (May 27)
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale Season Finale (May 13)
The Kissing Booth (May 11)
The Rain Season 1 (May 4)
The Toys That Made Us Season 2 (May 25)
The Who Was? Show Season 1 (May 11)
Trollhunters: Part 3 (May 25)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 (May 30)
HBO
Must Watch
Dunkirk (May 12)
Good Watch
Avatar
Dead Calm
Cleopatra (1963)
Garden State
In the Cut (Director’s Cut)
Kill the Messenger
Lady Macbeth (May 3)
Patti Cake$ (May 26)
Seabiscuit
Secretary
You’ve Got Mail
Family Watch
The Lego Ninjago Movie (May 5)
The One With Tom Hardy
Star Trek: Nemesis
If You’re Bored
A Sound of Thunder
Dude, Where’s My Car?
Eurotrip (Unrated)
Fist Fight (May 27)
Jiejie (May 7)
June (May 7)
Maps to the Stars
The Newton Boys
Remittance (May 7)
Wolves at the Door
HBO Original Programming
2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (May 5)
A Dangerous Son (May 7)
Fahrenheit 451 (May 19)
The Final Year (May 21)
The Tale (May 26)
Season Premieres
Being Serena Series Premiere (May 2)
Season Finales
Barry Season 1 (May 13)
Being Serena Series Finale (May 30)
Silicon Valley Season 5 (May 13)
Estrenos
Hijo por Hijo (AKA Child for Child)
La cordillera (AKA The Summit) (May 4)
La educación del Rey (AKA Rey’s Education) (May 11)
Amazon
Must Watch
Bull Durham
Rocky
Good Watch
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
An Inconvenient Truth
Baby Boom
Back to School
Bad News Bears (1976)
Beatriz at Dinner (May 19)
Eight Men Out
Foxfire
Frailty
Ghost Town
Goat
Holy Air
The Hurt Locker
Insomnia
The Lost World
Manhunter
Murder on the Orient Express (1974)
Saturday Church
Starting Out in the Evening
Still Mine (May 12)
The Box
The Elephant Man
The House I Live In
The Wedding Plan (May 27)
Thief
Thirst Street
Warrior (May 5)
Wonder Boys
Family Watch
Wild Thornberrys
Nostalgia Watch
The Golden Compass
Binge Watch
Orphan Black Season 5 (May 12)
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (1981)
The Office (UK)
Binge Watch: Period Drama Edition
Aristocrats
Banished
Bleak House
Charles II: The Power and the Passion
Daniel Deronda
David Copperfield (1986)
Desperate Romantics
Howards End Season 1 (May 29)
Ivanhoe
Jane Eyre (1983)
Jane Eyre (2006)
Life in Squares
Little Dorrit
Lorna Doone
Love in a Cold Climate
Mansfield Park
Martin Chuzzlewit
Middlemarch
Moonstone
Oliver Twist (1985)
Oliver Twist (2007)
Our Mutual Friend
Pride and Prejudice (1995)
Sense and Sensibility (1981)
Sense and Sensibility (2008)
Tess of D’Urbervilles (2008)
The Buccaneers
The Pickwick Papers
The Tenant of Wildfell Hall
Tom Jones
Vanity Fair (1998)
The Way We Live Now (2001)
007 Watch
Diamonds Are Forever
Dr. No
From Russia with Love
Goldfinger
Live and Let Die
Never Say Never Again
Octopussy
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Spy Who Loved Me
Thunderball
You Only Live Twice
Nostalgia Watch
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
The Brady Bunch Movie
If You’re Bored
3 Ways to Get a Husband
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Very Brady Sequel
Barefoot
Baywatch (May 12)
Beast of Burden (May 23)
The Benchwarmers
The Benefactor
Beyond Borders
Blame
Brother Nature
Cool World
The Counterfeit Traitor
The Crow
Cyborg
Diablo Guardian Season 1 (May 5)
Elizabethtown
Evolution
Gator
The Hangman
Hot Boyz
How to Be a Latin Lover (May 15)
Immigration Tango
Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack
Just Getting Started (May 27)
Kalifornia
The Last Castle
The Legend of Bagger Vance
Love Is a Gun
Men with Brooms
New Rose Hotel
Ninja Masters
Outcast
Perfect Score
Perfume: Story of a Murderer
Psychopaths
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Sabrina (1995)
Set Up
Shooters (May 19)
Sinbad (2012)
Strategic Air Command
The Saint
Twisted
Untamed Heart
Wish Upon a Star
Amazon Original Programming
Dino Dana Season 2 (May 22)
Last Flag Flying (May 4)
Picnic at Hanging Rock Season 1 (May 25)
Rocky and Bullwinkle Season 1A (May 11)
You Are Wanted Season 2 (May 18)
Hulu
Must Watch
Bull Durham
Rocky
Traffic
Good Watch
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge
American Folk (May 21)
Baby Boom
Beatriz at Dinner (May 19)
Bride and Prejudice
Dirty Pretty Things
Eight Men Out
Foxfire
Frank Serpico (May 12)
I, Tonya (May 31)
Into the Fade (May 11)
It’s a Disaster (May 15)
Jane (May 12)
Manhunter
Please Stand By (May 31)
Rain Man (May 31)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (May 12)
Still Mine (May 12)
Thief
The Box
The House I Live In
The Matrix
The Wedding Plan (May 27)
Binge Watch
Drunk History: Complete Season 5A (May 5)
Family Watch
The Swan Princess Christmas
The Swan Princess: The Mystery of the Enchanted Treasure
Star vs. The Forces of Evil Season 3 (May 7)
Nostalgia Watch
Men in Black II
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
She’s All That
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Right Before You Go to Bed Watch
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
If You’re Bored
3 Ways to Get a Husband
12 Monkeys Season 3 (May 16)
A Very Brady Sequel
America’s Got Talent Season 13 (May 30)
American Ninja Warrior Season 10 Premiere (May 31)
Animals (May 15)
Back to School
Barefoot
Baywatch (May 12)
The Beatles: Made on Merseyside
Bleeding Heart (May 11)
Booty Call
Breakable You
Claws Season 1 (May 11)
The Counterfeit Traitor
The Crow
The Crow II: City of Angels
The Crow III: Salvation
The Crow IV: Wicked Prayer
Curvature (May 24)
Demolition Man
Elizabethtown
Emperor
Executive Decision
Gator
Godzilla (1998)
Half Magic (May 23)
Hangman
Here to be Heard: The Story of the Slits
Hollywood Game Night: Red Nose Day Special (May 25)
Hot Boyz
How to be a Latin Lover (May 15)
Immigration Tango
Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack
Kalifornia
Knights of the Damned (May 16)
The Longest Week (May 5)
Lost in Vagueness
Love Is a Gun
Mad to be Normal (May 25)
Malena
Man of the House
Men with Brooms
Mobile Suit Gundam The Origin Season 1 (May 5)
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (May 16)
Neat (May 21)
Never Back Down
New Guy
New Rose Hotel
Ninja Masters
No Greater Love
The Other F Word (May 15)
The Pallbearer
Periods. (May 15)
Pink Panther 2
Pret-a-Porter
Priest (2011)
Race for your Life, Charlie Brown
Running Wild with Bear Grylls Season 4 Premiere (May 8)
School Ties
Set Up
Shooters (May 19)
The Snapper (May 15)
Soul of a Banquet (May 15)
Starting Out in the Evening
The Strain Season 4 (May 16)
Strategic Air Command
The Strange Ones (May 15)
T@gged Season 2 (May 9)
Take Every Wave (May 15)
Tonight She Comes (May 13)
To Rome with Love
Untamed Heart
Warrior (May 5)
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare
World of Dance Season 2 (May 30)
Valkyrie
Hulu Original Programming
All Night Season 1 (May 11)