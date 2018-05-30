The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in June

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, Hulu, HBO Now, and Amazon Prime. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one service. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive June 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Good Watch
Cutie and the Boxer (June 14)
Tarzan (1999) (June 23)
He Named Me Malala
In Bruges (June 16)
Thor: Ragnarok (June 5)
Mohawk (June 30)
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Outside In
The Departed
The King’s Speech (June 2)
So-Bad-It’s-Good Watch
The Covenant
Fight With Your Friends Over Whether or Not It’s Good Watch
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (June 26)
Nostalgia Watch
Step Up 2: The Streets (June 15)
Family Watch
Disney’s 101 Dalmatians
Hotel Transylvania Season 1 (June 25)
Miracle
National Treasure
The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure
Binge Watch
Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 (June 16)
Portlandia Season 8 (June 10)
If You’re Bored
Assassination Games
Blue Jasmine
Encerrados (June 18)
George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast Season 2 (June 7)
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus (June 15)
iZombie Season 4 (Date TBD)
Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
Just Friends
La Hora Final (June 15)
La Pena Maxima (June 29)
Life Sentence Season 1 (Date TBD)
Marlon Season 1 (June 14)
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 5 (June 17)
Righteous Kill
Rumor Has It
Singularity
Supergirl Season 3 (Date TBD)
Taking Lives
Terms and Conditions May Apply
The Boy
The Night Shift Season 4 (June 7)
Wynonna Earp Season 2 (June 9)
Netflix Original Programming
Alex Strangelove (June 8)
Ali’s Wedding (June 8)
Brain on Fire (June 22)
Busted! Season Finale
Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits (June 29)
Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez (June 17)
Cooking on High (June 22)
Derren Brown: Miracle (June 22)
Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory (June 30)
GLOW Season 2 (June 29)
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (June 19)
Harvey Street Kids (June 29)
Heavy Rescue:401 Season 2 (June 22)
Kiss Me First (June 29)
La Forêt (June 29)
Lust Stories (June 15)
Maktub (June 15)
Marcella Season 2 (June 8)
Marvel’s Luke Cage Season 2 (June 22)
Nailed It! Season 2 (June 29)
November 13: Attack on Paris
Paquita Salas Season 2 (June 29)
Queer Eye Season Two (June 15)
Recovery Boys (June 29)
Secret City (June 26)
Sense8: The Series Finale (June 8)
Set It Up (June 15)
Sunday’s Illness (June 15)
TAU (June 29)
The Break with Michelle Wolf (June 3)
The Hollow (June 8)
The Ranch Part 5 (June 15)
The Staircase (June 8)
To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs) (June 24)
Treehouse Detectives (June 8)
True: Magical Friends (June 15)
True: Wonderful Wishes (June 15)
Us and Them (June 22)
Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 6 (June 15)
W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro (June 26)
HBO
Must Watch
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
The Devil Wears Prada
Good Watch
American Made (June 9)
Blade Runner 2049 (June 2)
The Company
Dolores Claiborne
It (June 30)
The Full Monty
The Postman Always Rings Twice (1981)
Nostalgia Watch
Napoleon Dynamite
Mr. Mom
Family Watch
Peter Pan
If You’re Bored
A Cure for Wellness
A Perfect World
Blood Work
Chips (June 14)
Duplicity
Fletch
Fletch Lives
Identity
Jersey Boys
Kingsman: The Golden Circle (June 23)
Sylvia
The Door in the Floor
The Mountain Between Us (June 16)
X2
HBO Original Programming
Believer (June 25)
Entre Nos Part 4 (June 22)
HBO First Look: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (June 11)
It Will Be Chaos (June 18)
Season Premieres
Succession series premiere (June 3)
Season Finales
El Negocio Season 4 finale (June 3)
Destino: Rusia 2018 Season 1 finale (June 13)
Westworld Season 2 finale (June 24)
Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas Season 1 finale (June 15)
Estrenos
El Fútbol o yo (aka My Love or My Passion)
Bebe
El hombre que cuida (aka The Watchman) (June 8)
Mi mundial (aka Home Team) (June 15)
Amazon
Must Watch
The Age of Innocence
Lady Bird (June 3)
Good Watch
Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans
Braven (June 9)
Breakdown
Escape from Alcatraz
Panic
Saturday Night Fever
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Disaster Artist
The Natural
Nostalgia Watch
Space Jam
Nostalgia (June 16)
Family Watch
Max 2: White House Hero (June 3)
Mouse Hunt
The Ant Bully
The Care Bears Movie
“Fuck You, Lucky Charms” Watch
Leprechaun
Leprechaun 2
Leprechaun 3
Leprechaun 4: In Space
Leprechaun 5: In the Hood
Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood
Leprechaun: Origins
Duchess of Sussex Watch
Suits Season 7
If You’re Bored
1492: Conquest of Paradise
2 Days in the Valley
Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold
As Good As Dead
August Rush
Babylon 5 Seasons 1–5
Beer for My Horses
Beowulf (2007)
Black Widow (aka: Before It Had a Name)
Blitz
Blood and Glory
Blue Like Jazz
Burnt Offerings
Cavedweller
Chinese Box
Command Performance
Danger Zone
Day of the Dead
Doctor Zhivago (2002)
Dog Watch
Double Identity
Double Jeopardy
Dreams and Memories: Where the Red Fern Grows
Drop Zone
Event Horizon
Flickers
Forces of Nature
Flood
Hans Christian Andersen: My Life as a Fairytale
Hard Rain
Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man
House of D
I Am David
Lions for Lambs (June 5)
Mutant Species
Nacho Libre
Nurse 3D
Precious (2018) (June 9)
Rare Birds
Rescue Me Seasons 1–9
Religulous
Revenge of the Pink Panther
Ring of Fire
Serving Sara
Shutter Island (June 26)
Simon Says (June 9)
Stanley & Iris
Stargate (June 3)
Survivor
Tamara
Tears of the Sun
The 4th Floor
The Ashram
The ’Burbs
The Clown at Midnight
The Eye 2
The Frozen Ground
The Iceman
The Ladies Man
The Pink Panther Strikes Again
The Running Man
The Waltons Seasons 1–9
The Young Karl Marx
Tilt
Transformers: The Last Knight (June 16)
Universal Soldier
Vampire in Brooklyn
War, Inc.
Amazon Original Programming
All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks Season 1
Goliath Season 2 (June 15)
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Season 1B (June 26)
Lost in Oz Season 1B (June 8)
Wonder Wheel
Hulu
Must Watch
Apollo 13
Brokeback Mountain
My Left Foot
Punch Drunk Love
Good Watch
A Beautiful Mind
Across the Universe
Baby Mama (June 16)
Ballet 422 (June 25)
Bowfinger
Escape from Alcatraz
Hellboy
Killing for Love (June 16)
Panic
Shutter Island (June 26)
Smoke (June 15)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The History Boys
The Second Mother (June 15)
Trainspotting
Binge Watch
Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency Season 2 (June 14)
Gaycation Seasons 1–2 (June 8)
Rick & Morty Season 3 (June 23)
Family Watch
Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle (June 23)
Max 2: White House Hero (June 3)
Nanny McPhee
Swan Princess 8 (June 27)
Second Breakfast Watch
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
“Fuck You, Lucky Charms” Watch
Leprechaun
Leprechaun 2
Leprechaun 3
Leprechaun 4: In Space
Leprechaun 5: In the Hood
Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood
Leprechaun: Origins
If You’re Bored
10 x 10 (June 29)
1492: Conquest of Paradise
2 Days in the Valley
24 Hours to Hell & Back Series Premiere (June 14)
35 and Ticking (June 15)
Abandoned Season 1 (June 8)
Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold
Allure (June 7)
Bad Blood (June 13)
Beer for My Horses
Bio-Dome
Black Market Season 1 (June 8)
Black Market Dispatches Season 1 (June 8)
Blue Like Jazz
Bong Appetit Seasons 1–2 (June 8)
Boots on the Ground
Breakup at a Wedding (June 15)
Burnt Offerings
Cabin Fever 3: Patient Zero (June 15)
Chinese Box
Cloak & Dagger Series Premiere (June 8)
Cyberwar Seasons 1–2 (June 8)
Disney Fairy Tale Wedding Series Premiere (June 12)
Drive Me Crazy
Drop Zone
East Is East
End of Days
EuroTrump (June 30)
Event Horizon
Flophouse Season 1 (June 8)
Fuck That’s Delicious Seasons 1–2 (June 8)
Gintama (June 6)
Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia Seasons 1–2 (June 8)
Hard Rain
Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man
Hate Thy Neighbor Season 1 (June 8)
Hellbound: Hellraiser II (June 15)
House of D
Huang’s World Seasons 1–2 (June 8)
Huntsville (June 15)
I Am David
In Too Deep (June 15)
Inside
Into the West
Lions for Lambs (June 5)
Low Down (June 15)
Marlon Season 2 Premiere (June 15)
Middle of Nowhere (June 15)
Mindhunters
Mutant Species
My Hero Academia Season 2, Part 2 (Dubbed) (June 5)
Nashville Season 6 Midseason Premiere (June 8)
Nina (June 15)
Nurse 3D
Out of the Dark (June 6)
Party Legends Seasons 1–2 (June 8)
Playin’ for Love (June 15)
Precious (2008) (June 9)
Punisher: War Zone (June 17)
Rare Birds
Religulous
Restoration
Revenge of the Pink Panther
Scary Movie 2
Shades of Blue Season 3 Premiere (June 18)
Simon Says (June 9)
Silent Witness Seasons 10–21 (June 16)
Sirens (1993) (June 15)
So This Is Christmas (June 15)
So You Think You Can Dance Season 15
Spawn
Stanley & Iris
Stargate (June 3)
Tamara
Tell Them Anything You Want: A Portrait of Maurice Sendak (June 15)
The Bold Type Season 2 Pre-Premiere (June 5)
The Brothers Grimm
The ’Burbs
The Clintons: An American Odyssey (June 15)
The Eye
The Four Season 2 Premiere (June 8)
The Frozen Ground
The House October Built (June 15)
The House October Built 2 (June 15)
The Other Guy Season 1 (June 22)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again
The Quick and the Dead
The Running Man
The Thousand Faces of Dunja (June 27)
Transformers: The Last Knight (June 16)
Universal Soldier
We Blew It
Weediquette Seasons 1–3 (June 8)
What Would Diplo Do? Season 1 (June 8)
Where the Skin Lies
Windwalker
Woman Season 1 (June 8)