The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in June

It, Lady Bird, Rick & Morty Season 3, and Thor: Ragnarok are just a few of the great titles heading to streaming in June. Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Marvel, New Line, A24, Adult Swim.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, Hulu, HBO Now, and Amazon Prime. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one service. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive June 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Ushio and Noriko Shinohara in Cutie and the Boxer. Tribeca Film Festival

Good Watch

Cutie and the Boxer (June 14)

Tarzan (1999) (June 23)

He Named Me Malala

In Bruges (June 16)

Thor: Ragnarok (June 5)

Mohawk (June 30)

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Outside In

The Departed

The King’s Speech (June 2)

So-Bad-It’s-Good Watch

The Covenant



Fight With Your Friends Over Whether or Not It’s Good Watch

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (June 26)



Nostalgia Watch

Step Up 2: The Streets (June 15)

Family Watch

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

Hotel Transylvania Season 1 (June 25)

Miracle

National Treasure

The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure



Binge Watch

Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 (June 16)

Portlandia Season 8 (June 10)

If You’re Bored

Assassination Games

Blue Jasmine

Encerrados (June 18)

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast Season 2 (June 7)

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus (June 15)

iZombie Season 4 (Date TBD)

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

Just Friends

La Hora Final (June 15)

La Pena Maxima (June 29)

Life Sentence Season 1 (Date TBD)

Marlon Season 1 (June 14)

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 5 (June 17)

Righteous Kill

Rumor Has It

Singularity

Supergirl Season 3 (Date TBD)

Taking Lives

Terms and Conditions May Apply

The Boy

The Night Shift Season 4 (June 7)

Wynonna Earp Season 2 (June 9)

Netflix Original Programming

Alex Strangelove (June 8)

Ali’s Wedding (June 8)

Brain on Fire (June 22)

Busted! Season Finale

Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits (June 29)

Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez (June 17)

Cooking on High (June 22)

Derren Brown: Miracle (June 22)

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory (June 30)

GLOW Season 2 (June 29)

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (June 19)

Harvey Street Kids (June 29)

Heavy Rescue:401 Season 2 (June 22)

Kiss Me First (June 29)

La Forêt (June 29)

Lust Stories (June 15)

Maktub (June 15)

Marcella Season 2 (June 8)

Marvel’s Luke Cage Season 2 (June 22)

Nailed It! Season 2 (June 29)

November 13: Attack on Paris

Paquita Salas Season 2 (June 29)

Queer Eye Season Two (June 15)

Recovery Boys (June 29)

Secret City (June 26)

Sense8: The Series Finale (June 8)

Set It Up (June 15)

Sunday’s Illness (June 15)

TAU (June 29)

The Break with Michelle Wolf (June 3)

The Hollow (June 8)

The Ranch Part 5 (June 15)

The Staircase (June 8)

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs) (June 24)

Treehouse Detectives (June 8)

True: Magical Friends (June 15)

True: Wonderful Wishes (June 15)

Us and Them (June 22)

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 6 (June 15)

W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro (June 26)

HBO

Ryan Gosling as K in Blade Runner 2049. Alcon Entertainment

Must Watch

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

The Devil Wears Prada

Good Watch

American Made (June 9)

Blade Runner 2049 (June 2)

The Company

Dolores Claiborne

It (June 30)

The Full Monty

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1981)

Nostalgia Watch

Napoleon Dynamite

Mr. Mom

Family Watch

Peter Pan

If You’re Bored

A Cure for Wellness

A Perfect World

Blood Work

Chips (June 14)

Duplicity

Fletch

Fletch Lives

Identity

Jersey Boys

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (June 23)

Sylvia

The Door in the Floor

The Mountain Between Us (June 16)

X2

HBO Original Programming

Believer (June 25)

Entre Nos Part 4 (June 22)

HBO First Look: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (June 11)

It Will Be Chaos (June 18)

Season Premieres

Succession series premiere (June 3)

Season Finales

El Negocio Season 4 finale (June 3)

Destino: Rusia 2018 Season 1 finale (June 13)

Westworld Season 2 finale (June 24)

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas Season 1 finale (June 15)

Estrenos

El Fútbol o yo (aka My Love or My Passion)

Bebe

El hombre que cuida (aka The Watchman) (June 8)

Mi mundial (aka Home Team) (June 15)

Amazon

Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams in Suits. USA

Must Watch

The Age of Innocence

Lady Bird (June 3)

Good Watch

Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans

Braven (June 9)

Breakdown

Escape from Alcatraz

Panic

Saturday Night Fever

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Disaster Artist

The Natural

Nostalgia Watch

Space Jam

Nostalgia (June 16)

Family Watch

Max 2: White House Hero (June 3)

Mouse Hunt

The Ant Bully

The Care Bears Movie

“Fuck You, Lucky Charms” Watch

Leprechaun

Leprechaun 2

Leprechaun 3

Leprechaun 4: In Space

Leprechaun 5: In the Hood

Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood

Leprechaun: Origins

Duchess of Sussex Watch

Suits Season 7

If You’re Bored

1492: Conquest of Paradise

2 Days in the Valley

Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold

As Good As Dead

August Rush

Babylon 5 Seasons 1–5

Beer for My Horses

Beowulf (2007)

Black Widow (aka: Before It Had a Name)

Blitz

Blood and Glory

Blue Like Jazz

Burnt Offerings

Cavedweller

Chinese Box

Command Performance

Danger Zone

Day of the Dead

Doctor Zhivago (2002)

Dog Watch

Double Identity

Double Jeopardy

Dreams and Memories: Where the Red Fern Grows

Drop Zone

Event Horizon

Flickers

Forces of Nature

Flood

Hans Christian Andersen: My Life as a Fairytale

Hard Rain

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man

House of D

I Am David

Lions for Lambs (June 5)

Mutant Species

Nacho Libre

Nurse 3D

Precious (2018) (June 9)

Rare Birds

Rescue Me Seasons 1–9

Religulous

Revenge of the Pink Panther

Ring of Fire

Serving Sara

Shutter Island (June 26)

Simon Says (June 9)

Stanley & Iris

Stargate (June 3)

Survivor

Tamara

Tears of the Sun

The 4th Floor

The Ashram

The ’Burbs

The Clown at Midnight

The Eye 2

The Frozen Ground

The Iceman

The Ladies Man

The Pink Panther Strikes Again

The Running Man

The Waltons Seasons 1–9

The Young Karl Marx

Tilt

Transformers: The Last Knight (June 16)

Universal Soldier

Vampire in Brooklyn

War, Inc.

Amazon Original Programming

All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks Season 1

Goliath Season 2 (June 15)

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Season 1B (June 26)

Lost in Oz Season 1B (June 8)

Wonder Wheel

Hulu

Ellen Page and Ian Daniel speak with Michael Moore in Gaycation. VICE Media

Must Watch

Apollo 13

Brokeback Mountain

My Left Foot

Punch Drunk Love

Good Watch

A Beautiful Mind

Across the Universe

Baby Mama (June 16)

Ballet 422 (June 25)

Bowfinger

Escape from Alcatraz

Hellboy

Killing for Love (June 16)

Panic

Shutter Island (June 26)

Smoke (June 15)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The History Boys

The Second Mother (June 15)

Trainspotting

Binge Watch

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency Season 2 (June 14)

Gaycation Seasons 1–2 (June 8)

Rick & Morty Season 3 (June 23)

Family Watch

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle (June 23)

Max 2: White House Hero (June 3)

Nanny McPhee

Swan Princess 8 (June 27)



Second Breakfast Watch

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King



“Fuck You, Lucky Charms” Watch

Leprechaun

Leprechaun 2

Leprechaun 3

Leprechaun 4: In Space

Leprechaun 5: In the Hood

Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood

Leprechaun: Origins

If You’re Bored

10 x 10 (June 29)

1492: Conquest of Paradise

2 Days in the Valley

24 Hours to Hell & Back Series Premiere (June 14)

35 and Ticking (June 15)

Abandoned Season 1 (June 8)

Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold

Allure (June 7)

Bad Blood (June 13)

Beer for My Horses

Bio-Dome

Black Market Season 1 (June 8)

Black Market Dispatches Season 1 (June 8)

Blue Like Jazz

Bong Appetit Seasons 1–2 (June 8)

Boots on the Ground

Breakup at a Wedding (June 15)

Burnt Offerings

Cabin Fever 3: Patient Zero (June 15)

Chinese Box

Cloak & Dagger Series Premiere (June 8)

Cyberwar Seasons 1–2 (June 8)

Disney Fairy Tale Wedding Series Premiere (June 12)

Drive Me Crazy

Drop Zone

East Is East

End of Days

EuroTrump (June 30)

Event Horizon

Flophouse Season 1 (June 8)

Fuck That’s Delicious Seasons 1–2 (June 8)

Gintama (June 6)

Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia Seasons 1–2 (June 8)

Hard Rain

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man

Hate Thy Neighbor Season 1 (June 8)

Hellbound: Hellraiser II (June 15)

House of D

Huang’s World Seasons 1–2 (June 8)

Huntsville (June 15)

I Am David

In Too Deep (June 15)

Inside

Into the West

Lions for Lambs (June 5)

Low Down (June 15)

Marlon Season 2 Premiere (June 15)

Middle of Nowhere (June 15)

Mindhunters

Mutant Species

My Hero Academia Season 2, Part 2 (Dubbed) (June 5)

Nashville Season 6 Midseason Premiere (June 8)

Nina (June 15)

Nurse 3D

Out of the Dark (June 6)

Party Legends Seasons 1–2 (June 8)

Playin’ for Love (June 15)

Precious (2008) (June 9)

Punisher: War Zone (June 17)

Rare Birds

Religulous

Restoration

Revenge of the Pink Panther

Scary Movie 2

Shades of Blue Season 3 Premiere (June 18)

Simon Says (June 9)

Silent Witness Seasons 10–21 (June 16)

Sirens (1993) (June 15)

So This Is Christmas (June 15)

So You Think You Can Dance Season 15

Spawn

Stanley & Iris

Stargate (June 3)

Tamara

Tell Them Anything You Want: A Portrait of Maurice Sendak (June 15)

The Bold Type Season 2 Pre-Premiere (June 5)

The Brothers Grimm

The ’Burbs

The Clintons: An American Odyssey (June 15)

The Eye

The Four Season 2 Premiere (June 8)

The Frozen Ground

The House October Built (June 15)

The House October Built 2 (June 15)

The Other Guy Season 1 (June 22)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again

The Quick and the Dead

The Running Man

The Thousand Faces of Dunja (June 27)

Transformers: The Last Knight (June 16)

Universal Soldier

We Blew It

Weediquette Seasons 1–3 (June 8)

What Would Diplo Do? Season 1 (June 8)

Where the Skin Lies

Windwalker

Woman Season 1 (June 8)