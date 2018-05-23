Here’s What’s Disappearing From Netflix in June

Men in Black. Columbia Pictures

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in June. (All titles expire June 1 except where otherwise noted.)

Must Watch

Bonnie & Clyde (June 10)

My Left Foot

Good Watch

8 Mile

The Brothers Grimm

Captain America: Civil War (June 25)

The Great Gatsby (June 15)

J. Edgar

Men in Black

Naz & Maalik (June 15)

Neerja

﻿On Golden Pond (June 30)

Training Day

﻿The Trials of Muhammad Ali (June 9)

The Young Victoria

Binge Watch

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Seasons 1-8 (June 16)

Guilty Pleasure Binge Watch

Cedar Cove Seasons 1-3 (June 18)

Nostalgia Watch

50 First Dates

While You Were Sleeping

Family Watch

The Angry Birds Movie

The Giver (June 15)

Underdogs (June 15)

Curious George (June 16)

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle (June 23)

Alpha and Omega (June 26)

Backstreet Was Back But Now It’s Leaving Watch

Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of (June 16)

If You’re Bored

Gridiron Gang

Out of the Dark

Princess Kaiulani

The Spy Next Door

Untraceable

What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy

Shark Men Season 3 (June 2)

Grace of Monaco (June 8)

Drillbit Taylor (June 15)

Super (June 16)

Baby Daddy Seasons 1-6 (June 21)

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (June 22)

Bad Grandpa .5 (June 29)