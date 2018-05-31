Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys on The Americans’ Spectacular Finale

Brow Beat

“I Can’t Let This Man Live His Life as a Martha”

By

Keri Russell as Elizabeth Jennings and Holly Taylor as Paige Jennings in The Americans.
Keri Russell as Elizabeth Jennings and Holly Taylor as Paige Jennings in The Americans.
Patrick Harbron / FX

Each week on Slate’s Americans podcast, June Thomas sits down with the creators, cast, and crew of The Americans as they reveal behind-the-scenes details about the making of the FX drama’s sixth and final season.

First Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys share their feelings about the series finale. Then Noah Emmerich and Brandon J. Dirden discuss their reactions to Stan Beeman’s and Dennis Aderholt’s behavior in Episode 610. Finally, Russell, Rhys, Emmerich, Dirden, and Costa Ronin recall their strongest memories from their time on the show.

Note: This podcast contains spoilers and is meant to be enjoyed after you watch the episode.

Podcast production by June Thomas.

