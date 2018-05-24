Brow Beat

“She Should Be Honored, She Got a Bullet from Elizabeth.”

By

Keri Russell as Elizabeth Jennings in The Americans.
Keri Russell as Elizabeth Jennings in The Americans.
Patrick Harbron / FX

Each week on Slate’s Americans podcast, June Thomas sits down with the creators, cast, and crew of The Americans as they reveal behind-the-scenes details about the making of the FX drama’s sixth and final season.

First, she talks with showrunners Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields about how a hunter becomes a protector, Elizabeth’s flashbacks, and Claudia’s disappointment with the illegals. Then we hear from actor Costa Ronin, who plays Oleg Burov, about his response to his character’s fate. Spycraft expert H. Keith Melton explains the ins and outs of cyanide guns, and director Chris Long talks us through that spectacular scene involving young Elizabeth, a horse, and a motorcycle. And finally, Brandon J. Dirden talks about playing Special Agent Dennis Aderholt for four seasons.

Note: This podcast contains spoilers and is meant to be enjoyed after you watch the episode. New episodes air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.

﻿Podcast production by June Thomas.

Podcasts TV

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

June Thomas

In the Penultimate Episode of The Americans, the FBI Finally Catches a Break

Jed Shugerman

What Rod Rosenstein Has to Do if the DOJ Meeting Doesn’t Satisfy Trump

Lena Wilson

Samantha Bee Makes the Case for Abolishing ICE on Full Frontal

Amanda Lenhart

For Many Working Parents, the Summer Scramble for Child Care Started Months Ago

Joshua Keating

How Trump’s North Korea Summit Collapsed

Lena Wilson, Christina Cauterucci, Alex Barasch, and Shasha Léonard

How Does The Handmaid’s Tale Handle LGBTQ Representation? Four Queer Viewers Discuss.

Josh Voorhees

Trump on NFL Players Who Protest: “Maybe You Shouldn’t Be in the Country.”

Marissa Martinelli

Jason Bateman Issues Inevitable Apology for That Disastrous New York Times Interview

Mark Joseph Stern

The Crucible of Sports for Gay Boys Like Me

Konstantin Kakaes

One Man Is Updating His Own Privacy Policy

Lena Wilson

Lily Bailey’s Because We Are Bad Made Me Rethink OCD

Miz Cracker, Shirley Chan, and J. Bryan Lowder

“Barbie on Bath Salts”: How a Drag Queen’s Wig Defines Her Persona

Most Read

My 8-Year-Old Loved Gymnastics—Until It Was Hard Work

Carvell Wallace

Eighties Babies Are Officially the Brokest Generation

Jordan Weissmann

Sterling Brown Ran into the Store. Eight Minutes Later He Was on the Ground Arrested, Shameful Milwaukee Police Video Shows.

Elliot Hannon

House Democrats Have At Least Four Different Reasons to Celebrate Wednesday Morning

Josh Voorhees

Trump Opponents on the Left and Right Can’t Afford to Shun One Another Now

Yascha Mounk

Why Every Media Company Fears This Guy

Justin Peters