In the Penultimate Episode of The Americans, the FBI Finally Catches a Break

Keri Russell as Elizabeth Jennings in The Americans. Patrick Harbron / FX

Each week on Slate’s Americans podcast, June Thomas sits down with the creators, cast, and crew of The Americans as they reveal behind-the-scenes details about the making of the FX drama’s sixth and final season.

First, she talks with showrunners Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields about how a hunter becomes a protector, Elizabeth’s flashbacks, and Claudia’s disappointment with the illegals. Then we hear from actor Costa Ronin, who plays Oleg Burov, about his response to his character’s fate. Spycraft expert H. Keith Melton explains the ins and outs of cyanide guns, and director Chris Long talks us through that spectacular scene involving young Elizabeth, a horse, and a motorcycle. And finally, Brandon J. Dirden talks about playing Special Agent Dennis Aderholt for four seasons.

Note: This podcast contains spoilers and is meant to be enjoyed after you watch the episode. New episodes air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.

﻿Podcast production by June Thomas.