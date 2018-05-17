Brow Beat

Is Elizabeth Jennings Going Soft?

By

Keri Russell as Elizabeth in The Americans.
It’s not easy being mean.
Eric Liebowitz / FX

Each week on Slate’s Americans podcast, June Thomas sits down with the creators, cast, and crew of The Americans as they reveal behind-the-scenes details about the making of the FX drama’s sixth and final season.

First, she talks with showrunners Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields about Philip’s truth-telling, an unusual act of kindness on Elizabeth’s part, and why the characters on The Americans watch television. Then we hear from Alyssa Monks, the artist who created Erica Haskard’s paintings, about how she felt when she learned that Elizabeth was going to burn a piece of art that holds special significance for her. Finally, The Americans’ design team—production designer Dan Davis, set decorator Mila Khalevich, and art director Tim Goodmanson—talk about the challenges Season 6 presented.

Note: This podcast contains spoilers and is meant to be enjoyed after you watch the episode. New episodes air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.

Podcast production by June Thomas.

Podcasts TV

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Leigh Stringer

The Demand for Women-Only Co-Working Spaces Is High, and It’s About More Than #MeToo

Daniel Oppenheimer and Mark Oppenheimer

Michael Chabon, Stop Being the World’s Best Dad, You’re Killing Us

Courtney Angela Brkic

How Victorian Death Photography Helped Me Process My Miscarriages

June Thomas

On The Americans, Killing Can Be an Act of Kindness

Strategist Editors

The Best Pots and Pans for Every Meal, According to Chefs

Nicole Cliffe and Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Dear Prudence Uncensored: the Angry Wedding Guest

Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Help! I’ve Been Crushing on My Friend for Seven Years.

Matthew Dessem

Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon Stop by The Tonight Show Before Covering the Royal Wedding

Matthew Dessem

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder’s Destination Wedding Looks Like the Happiest Destination Movie So Far

Elliot Hannon

Wednesday Was a Busy and Bad News Day for Michael Cohen. Here’s What We Learned.

Elliot Hannon

Whistleblower Leaked Damning Cohen Financial Documents Because They Were Disappearing From Government Financial Crimes Database

Heather Schwedel

Of Course the Pope Thinks Selfies Are the Problem With Kids Today

Most Read

My Wife Drinks Too Much in Front of the Kids, and I Don’t Know if We Have a Future Together

Carvell Wallace

Whistleblower Leaked Damning Cohen Financial Documents Because They Were Disappearing From Government Financial Crimes Database

Elliot Hannon

To Deport a Dreamer, ICE Claimed He Was “Gang-Affiliated.” A Federal Judge Ruled That ICE Was Lying.

Mark Joseph Stern

Seth Meyers Edits Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Press Briefings So That She Actually Tells the Truth

Marissa Martinelli

Donald Trump Is Using Bill Clinton’s Tricks to Lie About Stormy Daniels

William Saletan

Meghan Markle’s Extended Family Won’t Stop Making TV Appearances and the Spectacle Is Captivating

Ruth Graham