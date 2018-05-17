On The Americans, Killing Can Be an Act of Kindness

It’s not easy being mean. Eric Liebowitz / FX

Each week on Slate’s Americans podcast, June Thomas sits down with the creators, cast, and crew of The Americans as they reveal behind-the-scenes details about the making of the FX drama’s sixth and final season.

First, she talks with showrunners Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields about Philip’s truth-telling, an unusual act of kindness on Elizabeth’s part, and why the characters on The Americans watch television. Then we hear from Alyssa Monks, the artist who created Erica Haskard’s paintings, about how she felt when she learned that Elizabeth was going to burn a piece of art that holds special significance for her. Finally, The Americans’ design team—production designer Dan Davis, set decorator Mila Khalevich, and art director Tim Goodmanson—talk about the challenges Season 6 presented.

Note: This podcast contains spoilers and is meant to be enjoyed after you watch the episode. New episodes air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.

Podcast production by June Thomas.