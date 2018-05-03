Why Didn’t The Americans’ Philip Jennings Know That His Wife Is Unhappy?

Brow Beat

“A Lot Depends on Henry in This Episode”

Keidrich Sellati as Henry Jennings in The Americans.
Keidrich Sellati as Henry Jennings in The Americans.
Pari Dukovic / FX

Each week on Slate’s Americans podcast, June Thomas sits down with the creators, cast, and crew of The Americans as they reveal behind-the-scenes details about the making of the FX drama’s sixth and final season.

First, she talks with Stephen Schiff and Justin Weinberger, who wrote Episode 6, “Rififi,” about how distance has helped Henry see family dynamics more clearly, why Stan is so mad at Agent Aderholt, and why Philip decides to join Elizabeth on an out-of-town adventure. She then chats with Weinberger about his work as the show’s script coordinator. Finally, Amanda Pollack, who has been an editor on The Americans since Season 1, explains how she pieces the show together.

Note: This podcast contains spoilers and is meant to be enjoyed after you watch the episode. New episodes air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.

Podcast production by June Thomas.

