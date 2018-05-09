Stephen Colbert Adjusts to Life as a Catholic Fashion Icon

Stephen Colbert and Evelyn McGee-Colbert attend the Met Gala on Monday. Noam Galai/Getty Images

The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert looked right at home on the red carpet of the 2018 Met Gala, which was inspired by “the Catholic imagination.” The famously devout late night host attended with his wife, Evelyn McGee-Colbert, posed for some goofy photos with Jimmy Fallon, and landed himself on Esquire’s best-dressed list. Now, he’s ready to let it go to his head, critiquing the outfits of other attendees in preparation for his interview with Anna Wintour on Wednesday night.

“[Rihanna] was there looking lovely as the Disco Bishop,” said Colbert, while Katy Perry, in enormous white wings, “found a way to beat the traffic.” But Colbert’s hottest burn was reserved for Jared Leto, who wore a white-and-gold stole over his blue suit and topped his already Jesus-like hair with a crown: “He was on his way to Target, just stopped by the party.”

Leave Jared alone! It was probably hard for him to leave his beloved green coat at home.