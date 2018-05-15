Spike Lee Delivers Fiery Condemnation of Trump’s Charlottesville Response From Cannes

Spike Lee is not a fan of the president. During a panel discussing his new film BlacKkKlansman at Cannes on Tuesday, the Do the Right Thing director delivered an expletive-ridden monologue about how Trump failed the country following the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August:

We have a guy in the White House, I’m not gonna say his [bleep] name, whose defining moment—it was not just for Americans, for the world—and that [bleep] was given a chance to say, “We are about love and not hate.” And that [bleep] did not denounce the [bleep] Klan, the alt-right, and those Nazi [bleep]. Whose defining moment, he could’ve said to the world, “Not the United States.” That we were better than that. The so-called [bleep] cradle of democracy, that’s some [bleep.] The United States of America was built upon the genocide of Native people and slavery. That is the fabric of the United States of America. As my Brooklyn brother Jay-Z would say: “Facts.”

BlacKkKlansman features footage from Charlottesville, as well as an end dedication to Heather D. Heyer, who was killed at the rally.