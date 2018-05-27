Brow Beat

Solo: A Star Wars Story Underperforms at the Box Office

By

Alden Erenreich and Joonas Suotamo in Solo: A Star Wars Story.
Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm

Solo: A Star Wars Story will barely break $100 million in domestic box office over the long holiday weekend, Variety reports. It’s on track to make $101 million domestically and $65 million internationally in its first weekend, coming in far below estimates, despite being packed with fan-friendly Easter eggs and, well, being a Star Wars movie. The domestic box office estimate covers a four-day weekend, while the international number is the standard three-day total: take Memorial Day out of the picture and Solo will gross an estimated $83 million domestically for a worldwide total of $148 million.

In most situations, there’s no such thing as a “disappointing” $101 million, but Star Wars films play in a different galaxy. Earlier in the week, box office analysts were estimating Solo could earn as much as $150 million domestically, beating the Memorial Day Weekend record set in 2007 when Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End brought in $139.8 million. Solo’s box office take also lags far behind Rogue One, which pulled in $155 million over a three-day weekend, to say nothing of The Last Jedi’s $220 million opening weekend.

While it’s too early to responsibly speculate about the reasons for Solo’s performance, it’s never too early to speculate irresponsibly, so let’s just put this out there: It hasn’t even been six months since The Last Jedi.

