Is Solo a Hunk of Junk or Does It Still Have a Few Surprises?

Does anyone really care how Chewbacca got his nickname? Photo by Jonathan Olley © 2017 Lucasfilm Ltd.

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full, spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Slate culture editor Forrest Wickman, Slate Brow Beat editor Sam Adams, and Slate editorial assistant Marissa Martinelli spoil Solo: A Star Wars Story. Is this movie a worthy addition to the Star Wars universe or does it suffer from a bad case of prequelitis? How well do Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover fill the shoes of Han Solo and Lando Calrissian? And does anyone really care how Chewbacca got his nickname?

Listen to them discuss these and other questions below. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, each installment contains spoilers galore.

Email: spoilers@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.