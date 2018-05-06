Sketches About Boneheaded Lawyers Are Always Hilarious, and Donald Glover’s Is No Exception

Do you remember where you were on the night of May 5, 2018?

Is that a program you watch regularly?

Who was the host that night?

Do you recall Mr. Glover performing a sketch in which he pretended to be a lawyer representing Jurassic Park in a lawsuit after a dinosaur-related disaster?

Did you think the sketch was funny?

You “enjoyed” it. You have a long history of “enjoying” sketches about really stupid lawyers, don’t you?

Do you know the name “Lionel Hutz?”

But I don’t understand! If you don’t know Lionel Hutz, how do you explain this photograph of you laughing at Mr. Hutz’s legendary on-screen antics on The Simpsons?

Isn’t it true that you find every version of the “blundering lawyer” bit hilarious, and have for years?

May I remind you you’re under oath?

So you would have recommended this sketch no matter who was in it, wouldn’t you? Wouldn’t you, you lying son-of-a-bitch?

Withdrawn, your honor. No further questions.