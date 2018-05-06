Brow Beat

Sketches About Boneheaded Lawyers Are Always Hilarious, and Donald Glover’s Is No Exception

By

Do you remember where you were on the night of May 5, 2018?

Is that a program you watch regularly?

Who was the host that night?

Do you recall Mr. Glover performing a sketch in which he pretended to be a lawyer representing Jurassic Park in a lawsuit after a dinosaur-related disaster?

Did you think the sketch was funny?

You “enjoyed” it. You have a long history of “enjoying” sketches about really stupid lawyers, don’t you?

Do you know the name “Lionel Hutz?”

But I don’t understand! If you don’t know Lionel Hutz, how do you explain this photograph of you laughing at Mr. Hutz’s legendary on-screen antics on The Simpsons?

Isn’t it true that you find every version of the “blundering lawyer” bit hilarious, and have for years?

May I remind you you’re under oath?

So you would have recommended this sketch no matter who was in it, wouldn’t you? Wouldn’t you, you lying son-of-a-bitch?

Withdrawn, your honor. No further questions.

Late Night SNL TV

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

Sketches About Boneheaded Lawyers Are Always Hilarious, and Donald Glover’s Is No Exception

Matthew Dessem

Watch Donald Glover’s Disastrous Attempt to Join the Barbie Marketing Team

Matthew Dessem

Stormy Daniels Joins Ben Stiller, Scarlett Johansson, and Jimmy Fallon for a Star-Studded Tour of SNL‘s Trump World

Nick Greene

Philadelphia Drops Confetti to Celebrate Postponement of Sixers Loss

William Saletan

Rudy Giuliani Made a Mess of Trump’s Explanation for Firing James Comey

Daniel Politi

McCain’s Friends Have Started Preparing for His Funeral—and Trump Isn’t Invited

Daniel Politi

Trump Manages to Anger Both French and British Citizens With NRA Speech

Nick Greene

Who Are These Las Vegas Golden Knights and What Do They Want From Us?

Daniel Politi

Russia Detains Opposition Leader Along With Almost 1,600 Anti-Putin Protesters

Daniel Politi

Trump tells NRA: Gun Rights Will “Never Ever Be Under Siege as Long as I Am Your President”

Daniel Politi

Bill Maher Has Figured Out Problem With Giuliani and Trump: They’re Both “Senile”

Daniel Politi

Trump Reportedly Knew About Stormy Daniels Payment “Several Months” Before Denying It

Most Read

Trump Manages to Anger Both French and British Citizens With NRA Speech

Daniel Politi

Bill Maher Has Figured Out Problem With Giuliani and Trump: They’re Both “Senile”

Daniel Politi

McCain’s Friends Have Started Preparing for His Funeral—and Trump Isn’t Invited

Daniel Politi

Rudy Giuliani Made a Mess of Trump’s Explanation for Firing James Comey

William Saletan

Trump Reportedly Knew About Stormy Daniels Payment “Several Months” Before Denying It

Daniel Politi

The Best Moisturizers With SPF on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

Strategist Editors