Labrinth, Sia, and Diplo Have Formed a Psychedelic Supergroup With an Appropriately Trippy Name

Labrinth, Sia, and Diplo Have Formed a Psychedelic Supergroup With an Equally Trippy Name

Watch the video for their new single, “Audio.”

By

Sugar. Spice. And everything nice. These were the ingredients chosen to create the perfect supergroup. But Professor Utonium accidentally added an extra ingredient to the concoction … psychedelics! Thus, LSD was born.

OK, so maybe it didn’t quite happen that way, but there is a new musical trio in town, made up of Labrinth, Sia, and Diplo. On Thursday, they released their second single, “Audio,” with a music video directed by Ernest Desumbila that blends real-life settings with trippy animation that would make the Beatles proud. Diplo and Labrinth both appear in the video, but Sia, as usual, finds a way to be part of the action without actually showing her face. Bow before your new ruler: a giant Sia balloon flanked by three-eyed cartoon cats.

The ‘60s-style throwback animation is similar to that found in the video for their equally catchy first single, “Genius”:

