Seth Meyers Stands Up for His Former Employee Michelle Wolf

The cycle of controversy surrounding Michelle Wolf’s performance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner has moved into a new phase, as her fellow comedians close ranks around her. It helps that she’s worked with many of them: Wolf wrote and performed for both The Daily Show With Trevor Noah and Late Night With Seth Meyers on her way up. So Meyers would probably have had Wolf’s back even if President Trump hadn’t brought up his gig hosting the same dinner:

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was a failure last year, but this year was an embarrassment to everyone associated with it. The filthy “comedian” totally bombed (couldn’t even deliver her lines-much like the Seth Meyers weak performance). Put Dinner to rest, or start over! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2018

Meyers was visibly thrilled that his 2011 routine is still getting under Trump’s skin. But also launched a forceful defense of his one-time employee:

Michelle Wolf doesn’t need anyone to defend her, but she is our friend. So just know that when you call her filthy, you are right. She is filthy. And she is mean, which is what we love about her. Because those are wonderful qualities for comedians and terrible qualities for free world leaders.

Meyers also criticized the White House Correspondents’ Association president Margaret Talev for her weak statement backing away from Wolf last night, on the grounds that she knew what she was getting when she hired Michelle Wolf. Meyers can prove it, too: When Wolf was announced as the host, Talev released a statement praising Wolf’s “truth-to-power style,” exactly what she now says was “not in the spirit” of the event. But Meyers’ harshest criticism comes in the form of a plug for Wolf’s upcoming Netflix show:

Here’s the good news: Michelle Wolf has a new show premiering on Netflix May 27. It’s called The Break, and based on what happened Saturday, you can be sure that it will be great, because she’s not going to waste any time trying to decide when it is or isn’t proper to make fun of people in power who lie to us on a daily basis.

Reducing real political disagreements with real consequences to questions of manners is always an absurd distraction, but especially so when Donald Trump is president. Good for Meyers (and Wolf) for unapologetically pushing back.